2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Updated predictions for Celtics' first round picks

There are several teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, but the Boston Celtics are in a unique position.
They are the only team with three first rounders, with the highest coming in at No. 14 -- the end of the lottery.
Even though two of these picks are toward the end of Round 1, that doesn't mean good talent won't be available in that range. This draft class is full of prospects who project to be quality role players at the pro level, and those are the kinds of players the C's need as they build around a core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker.
The Celtics have drafted fairly well in the middle to end of the first round in recent seasons, with notable picks in that range including Avery Bradley (No. 19, 2010), Jared Sullinger (No. 21, 2012), Terry Rozier (No. 16, 2015), Robert Williams (No. 27, 2018) and Grant Williams (No. 22, 2019).
Which players could the C's target in the first round? Here's our latest roundup of 2020 NBA mock drafts.
A. Sherrod Blakely, NBC Sports Boston
No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis
No. 26: Isaiah Stewart, F, Washington
No. 30: Leando Bolmaro, G, FC Barcelona
Rod Beard, The Detroit News
No. 14: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympicacos B
No. 26: Nico Mannion, G, Arizona
No. 30: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas
Gary Parrish, CBS Sports
No. 14: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
No. 26: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State
No. 30: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
Tommy Beer, Forbes
No. 14: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
No. 26: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL
No. 30: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State
Tom Westerholm, Mass Live
No. 14: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
No. 26: Robert Woodard, F, Mississippi State
No. 30: Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky
Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports
No. 14: Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina
No. 26: Daniel Oturu, F, Minnesota
No. 30: Elijah Hughes, G, Syracuse
