2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Updated predictions for Celtics' first round picks

There are several teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, but the Boston Celtics are in a unique position.

They are the only team with three first rounders, with the highest coming in at No. 14 -- the end of the lottery.

Even though two of these picks are toward the end of Round 1, that doesn't mean good talent won't be available in that range. This draft class is full of prospects who project to be quality role players at the pro level, and those are the kinds of players the C's need as they build around a core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker.

The Celtics have drafted fairly well in the middle to end of the first round in recent seasons, with notable picks in that range including Avery Bradley (No. 19, 2010), Jared Sullinger (No. 21, 2012), Terry Rozier (No. 16, 2015), Robert Williams (No. 27, 2018) and Grant Williams (No. 22, 2019).

Which players could the C's target in the first round? Here's our latest roundup of 2020 NBA mock drafts.

A. Sherrod Blakely, NBC Sports Boston

No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis

No. 26: Isaiah Stewart, F, Washington

No. 30: Leando Bolmaro, G, FC Barcelona







Rod Beard, The Detroit News

No. 14: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympicacos B

No. 26: Nico Mannion, G, Arizona

No. 30: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas







Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

No. 14: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

No. 26: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

No. 30: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona







Tommy Beer, Forbes

No. 14: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

No. 26: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

No. 30: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State







Tom Westerholm, Mass Live

No. 14: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

No. 26: Robert Woodard, F, Mississippi State

No. 30: Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky







Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports

No. 14: Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina

No. 26: Daniel Oturu, F, Minnesota

No. 30: Elijah Hughes, G, Syracuse







