2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: First-round pick predictions for Celtics
With all of the excitement over the 2019-20 season expected to resume in late July, it's easy to forget the 2020 NBA Draft is on the horizon as well.
This year's draft is expected to be held Oct. 15, which is only three days after a possible Game 7 of the NBA Finals would be held.
The 2020 class isn't generating the same positive reviews as many recent ones, but there are still plenty of quality players for teams to target throughout the first round.
One team that could be busy on draft night is the Boston Celtics. The C's are projected to have three 2020 first-rounders -- their own, the Milwaukee Bucks' pick and the Memphis Grizzlies' pick. It's unclear whether the Celtics will keep and use all of these picks given the impressive depth and talent already on their roster, but it's a nice problem to have.
Here's a mock draft roundup of recent expert predictions for which players the Celtics will select in the 2020 NBA Draft:
A. Sherrod Blakely, NBC Sports Boston
No. 17: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
No. 26: Jalen Smith, C, Maryland
No. 30: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, International
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
No. 17: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona
No. 26: Zeke Nnaji, PF/C, Arizona
No. 30: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington
NBADraft.net
No. 17: Theo Maledon, PG, International
No. 26: Jahmius Ramsey, PG/SG, Texas Tech
No. 30: Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado
Rob Dauster, NBC Sports' College Basketball Talk
No. 17: Patrick Williams, SF/PF, Florida State
No. 26: Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, Washington
No. 30: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated
No. 17: R.J. Hampton, PG/SG, International
No. 26: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, International
No. 30: Jalen Smith, C, Maryland
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports
No. 17: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
No. 26: Patrick Williams, SF/PF, Florida State
No. 30: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State
Tankathon
No. 17: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, International
No. 26: Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado
No. 30: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke
