2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: First-round pick predictions for Celtics

With all of the excitement over the 2019-20 season expected to resume in late July, it's easy to forget the 2020 NBA Draft is on the horizon as well.

This year's draft is expected to be held Oct. 15, which is only three days after a possible Game 7 of the NBA Finals would be held.

The 2020 class isn't generating the same positive reviews as many recent ones, but there are still plenty of quality players for teams to target throughout the first round.

One team that could be busy on draft night is the Boston Celtics. The C's are projected to have three 2020 first-rounders -- their own, the Milwaukee Bucks' pick and the Memphis Grizzlies' pick. It's unclear whether the Celtics will keep and use all of these picks given the impressive depth and talent already on their roster, but it's a nice problem to have.

Here's a mock draft roundup of recent expert predictions for which players the Celtics will select in the 2020 NBA Draft:

A. Sherrod Blakely, NBC Sports Boston

No. 17: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

No. 26: Jalen Smith, C, Maryland

No. 30: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, International







Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

No. 17: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

No. 26: Zeke Nnaji, PF/C, Arizona

No. 30: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington







NBADraft.net

No. 17: Theo Maledon, PG, International

No. 26: Jahmius Ramsey, PG/SG, Texas Tech

No. 30: Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado







Rob Dauster, NBC Sports' College Basketball Talk

No. 17: Patrick Williams, SF/PF, Florida State

No. 26: Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, Washington

No. 30: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona







Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

No. 17: R.J. Hampton, PG/SG, International

No. 26: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, International

No. 30: Jalen Smith, C, Maryland







Kyle Boone, CBS Sports

No. 17: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

No. 26: Patrick Williams, SF/PF, Florida State

No. 30: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State







Tankathon

No. 17: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, International

No. 26: Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado

No. 30: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke







