2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Latest Celtics predictions as trade rumors swirl

2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Latest Celtics predictions as trade rumors fly originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The 2020 NBA Draft is just two weeks away.
We still don't know when free agency will begin, or when the 2020-21 regular season will commence -- although the league reportedly wants to tip off before Christmas.
Both rounds of the draft remain scheduled for Nov. 18, and trade rumors are beginning to surface.
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported this week that "the Celtics have offered their three first-round picks (nos. 14, 26, and 30) in trades to try and move up, according to multiple league sources. So far, no one is biting."
The Celtics are the only team with three first-round picks, and they don't have room on the roster or enough playing time for three more rookies. Packaging one or more of these picks in a trade to move up in the first round would be a smart move for Boston.
So, which players should the C's try to target in Round 1? Here's a roundup of recent expert mock drafts.
Chris Forsberg and Rob Snyder, NBC Sports Boston
No. 14: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
No. 26: Malachi Flynn, G, San Diego State
No. 30: Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State
No. 14: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona
No. 30: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, C, Memphis
No. 26: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos B
No. 30: Desmond Bane, SF, TCU
No. 14: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos B
No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona
No. 30: Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State
No. 14: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
No. 26: Desmond Bane, SF, TCU
No. 30: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke
No. 14: R.J. Hampton, G, New Zealand Breakers
No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona
No. 30: Killian Tillie, PF/C, Gonzaga
James Ham, NBC Sports Bay Area
No. 14: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
No. 26: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos B
No. 30: Reggie Perry, PF, Mississippi State