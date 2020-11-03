2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Latest Celtics predictions as trade rumors swirl

2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Latest Celtics predictions as trade rumors fly originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2020 NBA Draft is just two weeks away.

We still don't know when free agency will begin, or when the 2020-21 regular season will commence -- although the league reportedly wants to tip off before Christmas.

Both rounds of the draft remain scheduled for Nov. 18, and trade rumors are beginning to surface.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported this week that "the Celtics have offered their three first-round picks (nos. 14, 26, and 30) in trades to try and move up, according to multiple league sources. So far, no one is biting."

The Celtics are the only team with three first-round picks, and they don't have room on the roster or enough playing time for three more rookies. Packaging one or more of these picks in a trade to move up in the first round would be a smart move for Boston.

So, which players should the C's try to target in Round 1? Here's a roundup of recent expert mock drafts.

Chris Forsberg and Rob Snyder, NBC Sports Boston

No. 14: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

No. 26: Malachi Flynn, G, San Diego State

No. 30: Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

No. 14: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona

No. 30: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

Danny Cunningham, Complex

No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, C, Memphis

No. 26: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos B

No. 30: Desmond Bane, SF, TCU

Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld

No. 14: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos B

No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona

No. 30: Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State

Tankathon

No. 14: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

No. 26: Desmond Bane, SF, TCU

No. 30: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer

No. 14: R.J. Hampton, G, New Zealand Breakers

No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona

No. 30: Killian Tillie, PF/C, Gonzaga

James Ham, NBC Sports Bay Area

No. 14: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

No. 26: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos B

No. 30: Reggie Perry, PF, Mississippi State