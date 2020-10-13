2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Updated predictions for Celtics' first-round picks

2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Updated predictions for Celtics' Round 1 picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The 2020 NBA Finals have concluded and the Los Angeles Lakers are champions. Now, a busy and important offseason for many teams is officially underway.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Nov. 18, and it's a critical event for the Boston Celtics. Boston is the only team with three first-round draft picks, including one lottery selection at No. 14 overall.
The C's have several needs entering this draft. A reliable 3-point shooter is one of them. Another is adding frontcourt depth, especially if veteran center Enes Kanter declines his player option and becomes a free agent. A backup point guard with scoring ability would be a good addition, too. If veteran point guard Brad Wanamaker leaves in free agency, that position will be an even stronger need for the C's.
It's also possible the Celtics could dangle one or more of these first-round picks on the trade market. The C's already have several recent draft picks on the roster who need increased playing time to reach their full potential. Adding two or three more rookies to that mix would not be ideal in that regard.
Which players would be the best fits on this Celtics team?
Here's a roundup of recent expert 2020 NBA mock drafts with the offseason finally underway.
A. Sherrod Blakely, NBC Sports Boston
No. 14: Aaron Nesmith, SG, Vanderbilt
No. 26: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington
No. 30: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona B
Sam Vicente, The Athletic
No. 14: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona B
No. 30: Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State
Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Free Press
No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
No. 26: Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga
No. 30: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona B
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
No. 14: Jalen Smith, C, Maryland
No. 26: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
No. 30: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota
James Ham, NBC Sports Bay Area
No. 14: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
No. 26: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
No. 30: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota
Gary Parrish, CBS Sports
No. 14: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona B
No. 30: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
Brad Rowland, Uproxx
No. 14: Aleksej Pokusevski C, Olympiacos B
No. 26: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL (France)
No. 30: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington