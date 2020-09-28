2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Latest Celtics first-round pick predictions

2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Latest Celtics first-round predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics' playoff run has come to an end with a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and now an important offseason begins.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, and the Celtics are a fascinating team to watch leading up to the event.
Boston is the only team with three first-round picks, with the highest selection coming at the end of the lottery at No. 14. This draft class isn't loaded with prospects who have superstar potential. It's not that type of class. However, there are plenty of guys in this draft who could be valuable role players on contending teams, so there's definitely value to be found.
Celtics Roster Reset entering busy offseason
It'll also be interesting to see if the Celtics trade any of their first-rounders. Boston's roster already has a lot of young players who aren't getting a ton of minutes.
Which players should the Celtics target if they do keep these picks? Here's a roundup of recent expert 2020 NBA Mock Drafts.
No. 14: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos B
No. 26: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
No. 30: Nico Mannion, G, Arizona
No. 14: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
No. 26: Jahmius Ramsey, Guard, Texas Tech
No. 30: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota
James Ham, NBC Sports Bay Area
No. 14: Cole Anthony, Guard, North Carolina
No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona B
No. 30: Reggie Perry, PF, Mississippi State
No. 14: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
No. 26: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
No. 30: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke
No. 14: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
No. 26: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State
No. 30: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
No. 14: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos B
No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona B
No. 30: Robert Woodard Jr., SF, Mississippi State
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis
No. 26: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
No. 30: Tre Jones, PG, Duke