2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Latest Celtics first-round pick predictions

2020 NBA Mock Draft roundup: Latest Celtics first-round predictions

The Boston Celtics' playoff run has come to an end with a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and now an important offseason begins.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, and the Celtics are a fascinating team to watch leading up to the event.

Boston is the only team with three first-round picks, with the highest selection coming at the end of the lottery at No. 14. This draft class isn't loaded with prospects who have superstar potential. It's not that type of class. However, there are plenty of guys in this draft who could be valuable role players on contending teams, so there's definitely value to be found.

It'll also be interesting to see if the Celtics trade any of their first-rounders. Boston's roster already has a lot of young players who aren't getting a ton of minutes.

Which players should the Celtics target if they do keep these picks? Here's a roundup of recent expert 2020 NBA Mock Drafts.

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer

No. 14: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos B

No. 26: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

No. 30: Nico Mannion, G, Arizona

NBA Draftnet

No. 14: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

No. 26: Jahmius Ramsey, Guard, Texas Tech

No. 30: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

James Ham, NBC Sports Bay Area

No. 14: Cole Anthony, Guard, North Carolina

No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona B

No. 30: Reggie Perry, PF, Mississippi State

Tankathon

No. 14: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

No. 26: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

No. 30: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

No. 14: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

No. 26: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

No. 30: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld

No. 14: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos B

No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona B

No. 30: Robert Woodard Jr., SF, Mississippi State

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

No. 26: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

No. 30: Tre Jones, PG, Duke