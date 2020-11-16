2020 NBA Mock Draft: Projecting all 30 picks in the first round

2020 NBA Mock Draft: Who will Celtics add in Round 1? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Five months delayed, NBA Draft week is finally upon us. It’s time to find out just how wrong all of our mocks have been.

But not before taking one final stab at how things might play out.

In last week’s lottery-only mock, LaMelo Ball tumbled down our draft board. But this year’s draft is so volatile that it wouldn’t surprise us if Ball was the top overall pick on Wednesday night. Which is exactly where we slotted him this time around.

Our draft partner in crime, Rob Snyder, NBC Sports Boston’s resident college hoops guru, has been tasked with making all the even-numbered picks in Round 1, which means he’s responsible for all three of Boston’s selections. We threw him a few curveballs along the way to simulate some of the tough choices that Danny Ainge could face if familiar names come off the board before Boston’s turn on the clock.