2020 NBA Mock Draft: Final predictions for all 30 first-round picks

Forsberg: Final mock draft before teams go on the clock originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s (finally) draft day! And, at least for the moment, the Boston Celtics own three first-round selections in this year’s pick-a-palooza.

Earlier this week we rolled out what we thought would be our final mock. Then the NBA got crazy, picks started changing hands, and we decided to revisit our mock for one final twirl with a focus on Boston’s picks.

With Gordon Hayward’s time in Boston appearing over and no certainty that the Celtics will be able to bring back comparable talent if they move him over the next 36 hours, it’s even more important for Danny Ainge to turn this year’s picks into talent that can complement Boston’s young core — whether by making the right choices or dealing those picks for established talent.

With help from NBC Sports Boston super producer and college hoops guru Rob Snyder, here’s our final first-round mock with a heavy focus on the Celtics options when they’re on the clock at Nos. 14, 26, and 30: