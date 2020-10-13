2020 NBA mock draft: Detroit Pistons look for game changer between Killian Hayes, RJ Hampton

Five weeks out from the 2020 NBA draft, here's a full first round mock draft from Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II. Here's the first mock draft, in case you missed it.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia

Arguably the best overall prospect in the draft — an athletic, strong guard with good handles and driving ability. He’s the best fit for Minnesota out of all of the potential No. 1 picks, and will solidify their backcourt next to D’Angelo Russell.

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Here’s another pick that makes sense from a fit and upside perspective. Wiseman is a mobile, athletic rim-running center with elite defensive upside, a combination of skills the Warriors have not had in a player during their championship era.

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, G, Illawarra Hawks

View photos LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during a game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney, Nov. 17, 2019. More

This isn’t a seamless fit for Charlotte, which has two starting point guards in Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham. Ball is six inches taller than Rozier and Graham, who are both 6-1, and a much better passer and rebounder . Ball has the best vision in the draft and franchise player potential. The Hornets should take him and figure out the fit later.

[ The Free Press has started a digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Pistons content. ]

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Bulls could use more playmaking. Avdija is one of the best playmakers in the draft, despite being a 6-9 forward. If his jump shot develops, he has a chance to be a special player.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, F/C, Dayton

The reigning national player of the year is also the most offensively polished player in the draft. He’s a strong rookie-of-the-year candidate and should be able to help the Cavs from Day 1.

6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

This is one of the best fits in the draft. Haliburton is a good passer, good shooter and has the size to play either guard position. He can start next to Trae Young and take on the tougher defensive assignment, or back Young up.

Pistons mailbag: Talking through a Blake Griffin-Buddy Hield trade with Kings

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, G, ratiopharm Ulm

The choice between R.J. Hampton and Killian Hayes for the Pistons is almost a coin flip. They’re both tall lead guards who played overseas last season and have the tools necessary to become standout NBA players.

Hampton’s draft stock is beginning to rise following news of his offseason workouts, which have involved working with longtime NBA sharpshooter Mike Miller to improve his biggest weakness — outside shooting. In his latest big board, The Athletic draft guru Sam Vecenie moved Hampton from No. 19 to No. 7, two spots above Hayes. Hampton is one of the most athletic guards in the draft, and a consistent jumper would make him a significantly more dangerous offensive player.

But I’m giving the edge to Hayes, the French guard who played in Germany last season.

The main reason is because Hayes and Hampton were both teenagers playing against grown men last season, and Hayes was the superior player. While their 3-point percentages were a wash (29.4% for Hayes, 29.5% for Hampton), Hayes was a much more efficient overall scorer with a superior field goal percentage (48.2% vs. 40.7%), free throw percentage (87.6% vs. 67.9%), true shooting percentage (58.5 vs. 48.4) and free throw attempt rate, which is the ratio of free throws attempted per field goal attempted (.313 vs. .228). Hayes is also a superior passer and shot creator. He’s comfortable in the pick-and-roll and has serious potential as an off-the-dribble shooter.

Miller told me he believes Hampton will eventually become a 40%-plus 3-point shooter in the NBA. If Hampton can overhaul his shot mechanics and inspire that much confidence in a matter of months, I think Hayes has shown enough to suggest he’ll get there as well.

Story continues