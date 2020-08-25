The NBA draft order is set and the Boston Celtics once again find themselves on the VIP list, better known as the lottery.

Despite having the fifth-best record in the NBA this season, the Celtics find themselves among the first teams to pick courtesy of a previous trade which landed the 14th overall pick from Memphis.

This will be the fifth time in the last seven seasons that Boston has had a lottery pick, despite being in the playoffs in all but one of those seasons.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Raptors Game 1, which begins Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live. You can also stream Celtics Pregame Live and Celtics Postgame Live on the MyTeams App.

Most experts agree that this year's draft doesn't have the kind of star power at the top that we've seen in some recent drafts - and that's a good thing for the Celtics.

Because most draft experts agree that there's very little separation between the first few names that go at the top of the draft board, from those selected near the end of the lottery (top-14).

And for a franchise like the Celtics that has found success with recent lottery picks in the Brad Stevens era (Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum), there's reason to be optimistic that whoever Boston picks with the 14th overall selection will be a contributor to the team's quest to bring home another NBA title.

2020 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Celtics go long in first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston