2020 NBA Mock Draft 6.0: LaMelo Ball remains No. 1

NBA teams are finally able to watch draft prospects work out in person for the first time in seven months. Each team is allowed two visits per player with no more than 10 total visits leading up to the 2020 NBA draft on Nov. 18.
Fans and NBA executives got a glimpse of Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey on Oct. 29 on ESPN for the Klutch Sports Pro Day. Maxey looks visibly stronger and showed off an improved jump shot, while Edwards, the favorite to be drafted No. 1 at -223 at BetMGM, showed he might be the most athletic prospect in the draft.
Reports surfaced that LaMelo Ball didn’t do well in Zoom interviews and teams outside the top five were making plans to watch him work out in anticipation of a fall in the draft. LaVar Ball also said that he wants his youngest son either in Detroit or New York. Will the Pistons or Knicks look to make a trade?
A few NBA scouts have told Yahoo Sports they’ve been impressed with TCU guard Desmond Bane, and he is now rising as a projected first-round pick. Bane played four years for the Horned Frogs and averaged 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, shooting 44.2 percent from the 3-point line last season.
Here is the latest movement in Yahoo Sports’ projected first round:
(Draft order is from Tankathon.)
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: G LaMelo Ball
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180
Illawarra (National Basketball League): 17 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 7 apg
Ball has reportedly only met with the Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls for predraft interviews. There are no red flags emerging from his workouts, and Ball is still the best prospect in the draft. The Timberwolves have three picks in this draft and could potentially trade down in a swap with the Knicks or Pistons, but as of now neither team has met with Ball.
2. Golden State Warriors: F James Wiseman
Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 240
Class: Freshman
Memphis: 19.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg (three games)
The Warriors have many options with the No. 2 pick, but Wiseman is still the most viable choice if they keep the pick. He is one of the best shot-blockers in the draft and moves well defensively against pick-and-rolls. With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson back next season, Wiseman can be a defensive presence in the lane. Other players that could sneak up to No. 2: Obi Toppin or Deni Avdija. Or the Warriors could possibly trade down for Onyeka Okongwu or Isaac Okoro.
3. Charlotte Hornets: G Anthony Edwards
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 225
Class: Freshman
Georgia: 19.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.8 apg
When asked who his NBA comp is, Edwards answered Dwyane Wade, telling ESPN’s John Buccigross: "I look on the TV and say, 'I can be that guy,' or 'I can be better than him.'" Wade approved of the comparison, recently tweeting, “He can be better. America here is your number 1 pick!”
4. Chicago Bulls: F Obi Toppin
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220
Class: Sophomore
Dayton: 20 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.2 apg
A fellow draft prospect who has worked out with Toppin during this extended break told Yahoo Sports: “I don’t see any way where Obi doesn’t go in the top five. He’s a beast on the court.” Toppin was the Naismith Player of the Year and one of the most exciting players in college basketball last season.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: F Deni Avdija
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 215
Maccabi Tel Aviv (EuroLeague): 8.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Avdija will be the highest draft pick to ever come out of Israel. Avdija’s trainer, Eftim Bogoev, told Yahoo Sports: “Deni has great potential. And I can tell you that he’s just 50 percent maximized right now. You can imagine how good he’ll be in the next two to three years if he continues to work like he’s working now.”
6. Atlanta Hawks: F Onyeka Okongwu
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 245
Class: Freshman
USC: 16.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg
7. Detroit Pistons: G Tyrese Haliburton
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185
Class: Sophomore
Iowa State: 15.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 6.9 apg
8. New York Knicks: G Killian Hayes
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 176
Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany): 12 ppg, 5.6 apg
9. Washington Wizards: F Isaac Okoro
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225
Class: Freshman
Auburn: 12.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2 apg
10. Phoenix Suns: G Tyrese Maxey
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 198
Class: Freshman
Kentucky: 14 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.2 apg
11. San Antonio Spurs: G Devin Vassell
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180
Class: Sophomore
Florida State: 12.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg
12. Sacramento Kings: F Patrick Williams
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 225
Class: Freshman
Florida State: 9.2 ppg, 4 rpg
13. New Orleans Pelicans: G Aaron Nesmith
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 213
Class: Sophomore
Vanderbilt: 23 ppg, 4.9 rpg
14. Boston Celtics: G Cole Anthony
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190
Class: Freshman
North Carolina: 18.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4 apg
15. Orlando Magic: G R.J. Hampton
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185
NZ Breakers (National Basketball League): 8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg
16. Portland Trail Blazers: F Precious Achiuwa
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 225
Class: Freshman
Memphis: 15.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): F Jaden McDaniels
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 200
Class: Freshman
Washington: 13 ppg, 5.8 rpg
18. Dallas Mavericks: C Aleksej Pokusevski
Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 201
Olympiacos (Greece): 10.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.1 apg
19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): G Malachi Flynn
Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 185
Class: Junior
San Diego State: 17.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.1 apg
20. Miami Heat: G Josh Green
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210
Class: Freshman
Arizona: 12 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.6 apg
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): G Kira Lewis Jr.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 165
Class: Sophomore
Alabama: 18.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.2 apg
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): G Desmond Bane
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215
Class: Senior
TCU: 16.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.9 apg
23. Utah Jazz: G Nico Mannion
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190
Class: Freshman
Arizona: 14 ppg, 5.3 apg
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): G Jahmi’us Ramsey
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195
Class: Freshman
Texas Tech: 15 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.2 apg
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): G Theo Maledon
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 198
ASVEL (France): 6.6 ppg, 3.3 apg
26. Boston Celtics: F Saddiq Bey
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 216
Class: Sophomore
Villanova: 16.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 apg
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): F Jalen Smith
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225
Class: Sophomore
Maryland: 15.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg
28. Los Angeles Lakers: G Tyrell Terry
Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 160
Class: Freshman
Stanford: 14.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg
29. Toronto Raptors: G Tyler Bey
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 220
Class: Junior
Colorado: 13.8 ppg, 9 rpg
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): F Vernon Carey
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 270
Class: Freshman
Duke: 17.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg
