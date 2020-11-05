2020 NBA Mock Draft 6.0: LaMelo Ball remains No. 1

NBA teams are finally able to watch draft prospects work out in person for the first time in seven months. Each team is allowed two visits per player with no more than 10 total visits leading up to the 2020 NBA draft on Nov. 18.

Fans and NBA executives got a glimpse of Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey on Oct. 29 on ESPN for the Klutch Sports Pro Day. Maxey looks visibly stronger and showed off an improved jump shot, while Edwards, the favorite to be drafted No. 1 at -223 at BetMGM, showed he might be the most athletic prospect in the draft.

Reports surfaced that LaMelo Ball didn’t do well in Zoom interviews and teams outside the top five were making plans to watch him work out in anticipation of a fall in the draft. LaVar Ball also said that he wants his youngest son either in Detroit or New York. Will the Pistons or Knicks look to make a trade?

A few NBA scouts have told Yahoo Sports they’ve been impressed with TCU guard Desmond Bane, and he is now rising as a projected first-round pick. Bane played four years for the Horned Frogs and averaged 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, shooting 44.2 percent from the 3-point line last season.

Here is the latest movement in Yahoo Sports’ projected first round:

(Draft order is from Tankathon.)

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: G LaMelo Ball

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180

Illawarra (National Basketball League): 17 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 7 apg

Ball has reportedly only met with the Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls for predraft interviews. There are no red flags emerging from his workouts, and Ball is still the best prospect in the draft. The Timberwolves have three picks in this draft and could potentially trade down in a swap with the Knicks or Pistons, but as of now neither team has met with Ball.

2. Golden State Warriors: F James Wiseman

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 240

Class: Freshman

Memphis: 19.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg (three games)

The Warriors have many options with the No. 2 pick, but Wiseman is still the most viable choice if they keep the pick. He is one of the best shot-blockers in the draft and moves well defensively against pick-and-rolls. With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson back next season, Wiseman can be a defensive presence in the lane. Other players that could sneak up to No. 2: Obi Toppin or Deni Avdija. Or the Warriors could possibly trade down for Onyeka Okongwu or Isaac Okoro.

3. Charlotte Hornets: G Anthony Edwards

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 225

Class: Freshman

Georgia: 19.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.8 apg

When asked who his NBA comp is, Edwards answered Dwyane Wade, telling ESPN’s John Buccigross: "I look on the TV and say, 'I can be that guy,' or 'I can be better than him.'" Wade approved of the comparison, recently tweeting, “He can be better. America here is your number 1 pick!”

4. Chicago Bulls: F Obi Toppin

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220

Class: Sophomore

Dayton: 20 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.2 apg

A fellow draft prospect who has worked out with Toppin during this extended break told Yahoo Sports: “I don’t see any way where Obi doesn’t go in the top five. He’s a beast on the court.” Toppin was the Naismith Player of the Year and one of the most exciting players in college basketball last season.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: F Deni Avdija

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 215

Maccabi Tel Aviv (EuroLeague): 8.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Avdija will be the highest draft pick to ever come out of Israel. Avdija’s trainer, Eftim Bogoev, told Yahoo Sports: “Deni has great potential. And I can tell you that he’s just 50 percent maximized right now. You can imagine how good he’ll be in the next two to three years if he continues to work like he’s working now.”

6. Atlanta Hawks: F Onyeka Okongwu

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 245

Class: Freshman

USC: 16.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg

7. Detroit Pistons: G Tyrese Haliburton

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185

Class: Sophomore

Iowa State: 15.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 6.9 apg

8. New York Knicks: G Killian Hayes

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 176

Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany): 12 ppg, 5.6 apg

9. Washington Wizards: F Isaac Okoro

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225

Class: Freshman

Auburn: 12.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2 apg

10. Phoenix Suns: G Tyrese Maxey

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 198

Class: Freshman

Kentucky: 14 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.2 apg

11. San Antonio Spurs: G Devin Vassell

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180

Class: Sophomore

Florida State: 12.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg

12. Sacramento Kings: F Patrick Williams

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 225