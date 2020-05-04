2020 NBA mock draft 6.0: Projecting Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

It's mock draft time!

Without a clear understanding of when NBA basketball will resume, the league has put both the combine and the draft lottery on ice. You can't set a draft order until final records are tallied. You can't tally final records until you make a decision on what will happen to the final 18 games of the regular season.

Eligible players had until April 26 to put their name into the draft, although they can still remove themselves from the process up until June 3. It's a crowded field and players will have very little opportunity to drive up their stock without being able to meet face to face with teams.

There is still a lot that can change between now and draft night, including the draft order and the actual date of both the lottery and draft itself. To add a more realistic spin to the mock, we've turned to the draft simulator on Tankathon.com to randomize the lottery order.

Here is a look at NBC Sports California's 2020 Mock Draft 6.0:

