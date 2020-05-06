The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic not only suspended the NBA season indefinitely, but also put all of the league's business - the draft lottery, the combine - on pause as well.

And while it's likely that the NBA's June 25 draft will be pushed back as well, one thing still holds true to form.

This draft, like so many before it, will be flooded by early entry candidates who for the most part will do the same thing that you and I will be doing on draft night - watching others get selected.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Celtics news and analysis

The early entry pool of candidates this year stands at 205 players - 163 from the college ranks and 42 International prospects.

And they all have one goal, along with the handful of seniors deemed as legit draft prospects - to be among the 60 players called on draft night.

Here's a look at NBC Sports Boston's Mock Draft 5.0 with the draft order based upon where teams stood record-wise when the NBA season was suspended indefinitely.

2020 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Celtics load up on size with three picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston