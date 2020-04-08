The NBA season may be at a standstill, but that won't slow NBA teams down from preparing for the upcoming draft that's currently slated for June 25.

While this draft is short on star power like this year's NBA rookie class, which includes Zion Williamson of New Orleans, Ja Morant in Memphis and New York's R.J. Barrett, all of whom turned in strong first seasons in the NBA, there's still plenty of talent to pick over in the coming weeks.

And the Celtics will get their shot - make that shots, plural - with three first-round picks this year.

Here's a look at the Celtics' possible draft plans as well as those of the rest of the NBA in the latest NBC Sports Boston NBA Mock Draft.

2020 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Teams still on schedule for June originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston