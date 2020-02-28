BOSTON -- With about six weeks of NBA games left to play, there's a heightened level of uncertainty as to who will be the No. 1 overall pick.

There is no Zion Williamson in this year's draft; that is, a player who would be the top pick regardless of who is on the clock.

This is a draft where the top picks are going to address specific team needs as opposed to most drafts where the value of the early selections is how they enhance a team's overall talent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

And just like there's no clear-cut No. 1 pick, there's going to be quite a bit of jockeying among NBA teams as far as who will have the best shot at landing one of the top picks.

That said, here's the current draft order based on records and the player those respective teams are likely to select.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Rockets-Celtics, which begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live. You can also stream on the MyTeams App.

2020 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: No clear-cut choice at No. 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston