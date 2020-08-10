2020 NBA mock draft 13.0: Projecting Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

It's mock draft time!

The NBA restart is halfway done and the NBA Draft lottery is almost upon us. The Sacramento Kings have already joined the ranks of the eliminated in the Orlando Bubble. They'll join the Golden State Warriors and the rest of the non-playoff bound teams in the lottery on August 20.



Working around the coronavirus pandemic is making this year the strangest draft seasons in NBA history. How well does a player interview via Zoom video calls? Will there be a combine? How will we get true measure, physical agility testing and see how players do in small-sided games.





To add a more realistic spin to the mock, we've turned to the draft simulator on Tankathon.com to randomize the lottery order. Here is a look at NBC Sports California's 2020 Mock Draft 13.0.

