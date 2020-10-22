2020 NBA mock draft 1.0: LaMelo Ball goes to Timberwolves at No. 1

The postponed, virtual NBA draft will finally take place Wednesday, Nov. 18. The Daily News’ Stefan Bondy takes a look at how it might play out:

1) Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball (Illawarra)

Age: 18

Position: Point guard

There’s no clear-cut top choice in this draft but Ball carries the greatest potential as a flashy 6-8 playmaker. He’s not the best fit for Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell in Minnesota, but there isn’t a great fit on the board. It’s why the Timberwolves could trade the pick for a proven player. As a side note — and not that it affects his stock or potential — but Ball provided the worst and most disengaged media interviews I’ve ever witnessed at the combine.

2) Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards (Georgia)

Age: 19

Position: Guard

The Warriors are in a win-now mode with Steph Curry, 32, Draymond Green, 30, and Klay Thompson, 30. They’d be better off trading this pick than waiting for a 19-year-old to catch up. How about the second pick and Andrew Wiggins to Detroit for Blake Griffin and the seventh pick? Or the second pick and Wiggins to Cleveland for Kevin Love and the fifth pick?

3) Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman (Memphis)

Age: 19

Position: Center

Wiseman was the top of his class a year ago but only played three games at Memphis after being ruled ineligible. His NBA-ready body and two-way potential also arrives with concerns about his motor and feel for the game. Wiseman will fit in with a young Charlotte core (Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Devonte Graham) that has potential but no stars.

4) Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin (Dayton)

Age: 22

Position: Forward

The top-3 picks are expected and it gets interesting with the Bulls, who are still trying to find the star to lead its young core. We’re not sold on Zach LaVine as a top player. Toppin is a highlight machine, but there are questions about his position — can he guard the perimeter? Is he too small to guard centers?

5) Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Age: 19

Position: Wing

Avdija is a big playmaker from Israel, who looks and plays like Dario Saric. His shot has gotten better, and that’s the key to his NBA success because he’s not going to blow by defenders. In Cleveland, it’s time to move on from Kevin Love, who played a significant role in forcing out John Beilein as head coach and looked miserable last season.

6) Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu (USC)

Age: 19

Position: Forward/Center

Versatile finisher and rim protector who averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks as a freshman. The Hawks need that type of defensive presence in the paint because Trae Young is playing over 35 minutes and not doing much to stop penetration.

7) Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes (Ulm)

Age: 19

Position: Point guard

The Pistons need a lead guard and Hayes is a crafty prospect who knows how to use his size to get where he wants. Think: Andre Miller.

8) New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State)

Age: 20

Position: Point guard

A leader and a playmaker with good size for a point guard. He can also play off the ball, so can fit next to Chris Paul, for example, or steer the second unit. He’s more proven than the options available to Leon Rose and a safe pick.

9) Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro (Auburn)

Age: 19

Position: Wing

A stopper and who defends the perimeter arguably better than anybody in the draft. With Bradley Beal and John Wall focusing on the other end, Okoro should fit in nicely.

10) Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell (Florida State)

Age: 19

Position: Wing

Phoenix is looking to take the next step after a surprising run in the Orlando bubble and adding a 3-and-D prospect in Vassell sounds appealing.

11) San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams (Florida State)

Age: 19

Position: Forward

A raw talent and the Spurs are good at grooming these types of players. A prototypical role player in Gregg Popovich’s system.

12) Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt)

Age: 20

Position: Forward

Nesmith’s strength is the outside shot and he can space the floor for the Kings, who may not want to match a lucrative offer for Bogdan Bogdanovic in free agency.

13) New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa (Memphis)

Age: 20

Position: Power Forward

The Pelicans are going to need insurance for Zion Williamson, and Achiuwa gives Stan Van Gundy a versatile defender to plug holes.

