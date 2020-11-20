2020 NBA free agents: Best 'bigs' Celtics could target to fill out roster

2020 NBA free agents: Best 'bigs' Celtics could target originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics need more depth in the frontcourt, and free agency is a good place to address that roster need.

The C's do have some talent at center. Veteran Daniel Theis played really well at both ends of the floor last season. When healthy, second-year center Robert Williams impressed with this rim protection and athleticism, but he's been able to consistently stay on the floor. Enes Kanter opted in to his contract for the 2020-21 season, and even though he provides valuable scoring and rebounding off the bench, his defense is lacking at times.

The Celtics need more offensive firepower and defense at center, and luckily for them, there are plenty of veterans expected to hit the market over the next few days.

Let's take a look at the best bigs the Celtics could target in NBA free agency.