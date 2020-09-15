2020 NBA free agency: Taking a look at Sixers' free agents

Who might be back? Reviewing Sixers' free agents heading into offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Compared to last offseason, the Sixers don’t have a scintillating list of free agents. We can promise there won’t be as much drama or intrigue as there was with Jimmy Butler or Tobias Harris.

The team does, however, have a handful of players who could hit the open market. Let’s look at the situation with each of them:

Both Korkmaz and Pelle will be Sixers next season as long as they’re not waived by a certain point. The specific dates for their 2020-21 salaries to be guaranteed was originally July 6 for Pelle and July 10 for Korkmaz, but those dates will obviously shift in response to the fluid nature of this offseason after the NBA’s hiatus.

Korkmaz led the team in made three-pointers during the regular season but shot 0 for 7 from the floor as the Sixers were swept by the Celtics in the playoffs. Though his scoring bursts off the bench were valuable at times, his defense and dependability remain intertwined deficiencies.

A 27-year-old rookie last season, the high-energy Pelle was mostly either third or fourth in the Sixers’ center rotation after having his two-way deal converted in February. His future may ultimately be tied to whether the Sixers add a backup big man (or big men) via the draft and/or free agency. Pelle got along well with Kyle O’Quinn, saying he was "like a big bro," but it would be a bit surprising if both returned.

The Sixers signed Broekhoff to a substitute contract in June. He didn't travel with the team to Disney World after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

It sounded like the 30-year-old sharpshooter might be interested in sticking with the Sixers if they want him.

"I still feel like I’m on the cusp of finding somewhere steady in the NBA," he said on July 1, "and hopefully that’ll be Philly.”

Kyle O’Quinn

After signing a one-year veteran’s minimum deal, O’Quinn didn’t play as much as he would’ve hoped. He appeared in only 29 regular-season games and saw no meaningful playoff action. Brett Brown spoke highly of his professionalism throughout the year.

“I can’t tell you how much respect I have for him,” Brown said on Aug. 11, “and the way that he’s handled this whole season. ... Lots of players don’t have the character to be able to professionally see a day-to-day challenge, grind through. And for me — forget being his coach, just from a human standpoint — I respect the heck out of that.”

Raul Neto

Outside of Brown’s head-scratching decision to initially play Neto over Alec Burks in Game 2 vs. Boston and an 11-minute Game 4 stint for the Brazilian, he wasn’t part of the Sixers’ playoff rotation.

Neto survived the trade deadline, unlike Trey Burke, but never fully established himself with the Sixers. He’s one of several backup point guards the Sixers might consider in free agency.

Glenn Robinson III

Robinson missed his first 10 three-pointers after being traded to the Sixers in February — he said he wasn’t too clear on his role early on — and sat out the playoffs because of a left hip pointer injury.

In between, he had some nice moments and looked like the most well-rounded wing on the Sixers’ bench. Brown mentioned several times that Ben Simmons’ absence against Boston wasn’t the only one that hurt the Sixers defensively.

“3-and-D” players are always going to draw interest, and Robinson will be hoping for a good deal on the open market. He should certainly be worth more than the veteran’s minimum after a career-best 48-game stretch with the Warriors to start this season in which he averaged 12.9 points and shot 40 percent from three-point range.

Since the Sixers are projected to pay the luxury tax, the team will likely be reliant on the taxpayer mid-level exception and minimum contracts, which means options will be limited when it comes to either acquiring or re-signing decent role players like Robinson in free agency.

Robinson in March told Logan Murdock he’d be open to returning to Golden State.

Alec Burks

Both Burks and Robinson filled obvious voids for the Sixers, with Burks’ shot creation his greatest strength. He played well in the Sixers’ seeding games but was inefficient against the Celtics, shooting just 32.7 percent from the floor in the series.

If he’s interested in staying with the Sixers, Burks would provide a useful skill set. Again, though, price and other free agent possibilities are relevant factors.