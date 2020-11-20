2020 NBA free agency live: Latest rumors, news and contract updates

Nick Goss
·3 min read

2020 NBA free agency live blog: Latest rumors and news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2020 NBA offseason has been a wild one so far, and free agency is about to begin.

Teams can officially begin talking to free agents and their agents/representatives at 6 p.m. ET on Friday to discuss contracts and similar matters. Players and teams can agree to deals at that time Friday, too, but contracts cannot become official until Sunday, Nov. 22 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

Recapping the winners and losers from the 2020 NBA Draft

The 2020 free agent class isn't amazing and lacks superstars, but there are still several quality players available for teams to pursue.

Included in the group of unrestricted free agents are Fred VanVleet, Montrezl Harrell, Goran Dragic, Davis Bertans, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, Jerami Grant, JaMychal Green, Paul Millsap and Aron Baynes, among others. 

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward reportedly declined his player option for the 2020-21 season on Thursday, so he can also become an unrestricted free agent. Anthony Davis will be an unrestricted free agent, too, but he's expected to re-sign with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. 

Ranking the top 25 free agents of the 2020 offseason

How will free agency unfold? Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news and contract details with our free agency live blog. 

1:29 p.m.: Restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic won't be landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

11:55 a.m.: The Pacers rumors involving Gordon Hayward just won't go away. 

11:34 a.m.: Here's an update on Russell Westbrook from Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes. The Magic would be smart not to make this deal.

11 a.m. ET: Here are some recent updates to begin the day.

Latest Stories