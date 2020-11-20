2020 NBA free agency live: Latest rumors, news and contract updates

2020 NBA free agency live blog: Latest rumors and news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2020 NBA offseason has been a wild one so far, and free agency is about to begin.

Teams can officially begin talking to free agents and their agents/representatives at 6 p.m. ET on Friday to discuss contracts and similar matters. Players and teams can agree to deals at that time Friday, too, but contracts cannot become official until Sunday, Nov. 22 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

The 2020 free agent class isn't amazing and lacks superstars, but there are still several quality players available for teams to pursue.

Included in the group of unrestricted free agents are Fred VanVleet, Montrezl Harrell, Goran Dragic, Davis Bertans, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, Jerami Grant, JaMychal Green, Paul Millsap and Aron Baynes, among others.

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward reportedly declined his player option for the 2020-21 season on Thursday, so he can also become an unrestricted free agent. Anthony Davis will be an unrestricted free agent, too, but he's expected to re-sign with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

How will free agency unfold? Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news and contract details with our free agency live blog.

1:29 p.m.: Restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic won't be landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are moving on from their pursuit of restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, who will scan the market across the league, sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. More to come at @TheAthleticNBA — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 20, 2020

11:55 a.m.: The Pacers rumors involving Gordon Hayward just won't go away.

Indiana continues to explore sign-and-trade pathways to try acquire Gordon Hayward from Boston, league sources say



The Knicks, as covered here yesterday, remain a suitor for Hayward with their salary-cap space — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 20, 2020

11:34 a.m.: Here's an update on Russell Westbrook from Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes. The Magic would be smart not to make this deal.

Yahoo Sources: The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic had discussed a trade featuring Russell Westbrook for a package centered around Aaron Gordon, but talks never progressed. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 20, 2020

11 a.m. ET: Here are some recent updates to begin the day.

NBA free agency officially starts tonight at 6 PM ET, which is also when the Bucks can formally offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a five-year supermax contract extension worth $230 million.



The window to sign it closes Dec. 21 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 20, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley will decline his $5M player option for the 2020-21 season and become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

The Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kelly Oubre, Jr., for a 2021 protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020