2020 NBA free agency: 6 bigs the Sixers could target this offseason

Another big man may not be high on the priority list for the Sixers this offseason, but a lot can change between when/if the season resumes and when next season starts.

Will the Sixers try to move Al Horford's contract? Does the team trust Norvel Pelle to take on a bigger role next season? Would Kyle O'Quinn consider returning after he reportedly asked to be waived?

Here are six bigs that could fit the Sixers in free agency depending on how everything shakes out.

Gasol is most known around these parts for being a thorn in Joel Embiid's side. A former Defensive Player of the Year, Gasol is big, smart and physical - a combination that has caused Embiid serious difficulty. He's not the offensive player he was in his prime, but he can still shoot it (40.2 percent from three), pass it (3.4 assists) and is an excellent screen setter.

At 35, it will be interesting see what kind of offers Gasol will get. The only scenario in which the Sixers would likely be able to make it work is if they successfully trade Horford and his massive contract. Is it worth taking a shot on Gasol with the team's mid-level exception? With the Sixers having other pressing needs, it's a tough call. Gasol would make an excellent Embiid backup and mentor.

Baynes had a solid run in Boston and was having a strong season in Monty Williams' system in Phoenix. The Sixers were the first team to experience Baynes' evolution as a three-point shooter in the 2018 playoffs. He was hitting 35 percent on over four attempts a game before the 2019-20 season was suspended. He also has proven to be a solid post defender and screen setter.

This is going to be all about what Baynes' preferences are. If he wants to get paid like a starting center, the Sixers aren't the team for him. If he's willing to accept a backup role to Embiid on a lesser deal, there's a possibility. It seems more likely Baynes could find a better situation, but he'd be a solid option for the Sixers if he can't.

Len hasn't lived up to the status of being the fifth overall pick, but he's become a solid rotational NBA big. His career numbers per 36 minutes are solid: 14.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks. Though he struggled to hit threes this season, he's had some success for a big (33 percent for his career).

Still just 26, there could be a team that views Len as having a higher ceiling. Being so young, he also could value playing time and money over being a reserve on a contender. Like Baynes, if he can't find a better situation, the Sixers could do worse in a backup center.

Vonleh is another top-10 pick that hasn't quite panned out but has shown he can be a serviceable NBA player. After a strong campaign for the Knicks in 2018-19, Vonleh had a tough year for the Timberwolves. He was eventually shipped to the Nuggets in that crazy four-team deal ahead of the trade deadline.

Signing Vonleh would be similar to when the Sixers signed O'Quinn this past offseason. He won't have a definitive role but could be a nice insurance policy if there are injuries and Pelle struggles. Though he's only 24, the price shouldn't be high given his struggles in Minnesota this season.

If you're reading this, you should know all about this guy. Saric hasn't been the same player since he was dealt to the Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade. Still, he's played a solid role for Williams in Phoenix. Saric has flashed the combination of skill and grit he did here, but his lack of athleticism has limited him.

Saric is a true four. Though you could get away with using Saric as a small-ball five in certain lineups, you wouldn't want him back there for an extended period of time with a true NBA center. Saric did love his time here and played the best basketball of his NBA career. He's a restricted free agent so the Suns would likely have to rescind his rights for the Sixers to have a chance. If the price is right, you can't rule out a reunion.

The Philly native was having a good year in Detroit before being bought out and signing with the Lakers. He's struggled with his shot during his eight-game stint in L.A. but was hitting just below 40 percent of his threes with the Pistons. Morris plays with an edge and could bring that physical style and attitude back home.

Morris could be repetitive with Mike Scott already signed for next season. Though Scott struggled this year, he'd come on a bit before the season was suspended and looked more like the player we saw during last year's playoff run.

