2020 NBA Draft tracker: Live order, results for every first and second round pick
The 2020 NBA Draft will be a little different than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of a normal event at the Barclays Center in New York, each of the top prospects will be in separate locations with their families, friends and coaches.
The draft will begin with the Minnesota Timberwolves picking No. 1 overall in the first round. The T-Wolves last picked in this position in 2015 when they chose Kentucky center Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota hit a home run with that selection, and time will tell if they enjoy similar success with Wednesday night's pick.
Several teams have multiple first-round picks. In fact, 50 percent of the entire draft is controlled by eight teams, as of this writing.
8 teams will control 50% of the draft tonight:
Boston 14, 26,30 and 47
Charlotte 3, 32 and 56
GSW 2, 48 and 51
Minnesota 1, 17 and 33
New Orleans 13, 24, 39 and 42
OKC 25, 28, 34 and 53
Philly 21, 36, 49 and 55
Sac 12, 35, 43 and 52
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 19, 2020
The Boston Celtics are the only team with three first-round picks. Boston currently is slotted to pick at No. 14, 26 and 30. The Celtics reportedly have discussed trading these picks to move up in the first round.
How will the night unfold?
Follow our 2020 NBA Draft tracker for live results, trades and analysis for each first-round pick.
FIRST ROUND
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, United States
4. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC
7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, France
8. New York Knicks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton
9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel
10. Phoenix Suns: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
15. Orlando Magic: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
16. Detroit Pistons (via Portland): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn): Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Serbia
18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
19. Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn): Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, C, Memphis
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City)
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston)
23. New York Knicks (via Utah)
24. New Orleans Pelicans (via Indiana)
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver)
26. Boston Celtics
27. Utah Jazz (via LAC)
28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAL)
29. Toronto Raptors
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee)
SECOND ROUND
31. Dallas Mavericks (via Golden State)
32. Charlotte Hornets (via Cleveland)
33. Minnesota Timberwolves
34. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia)
35. Sacramento Kings (via Detroit)
36. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York)
37. Washington Wizards (via Chicago)
38. Utah Jazz (via Charlotte)
39. New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington)
40. Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix)
41. San Antonio Spurs
42. New Orleans Pelicans
43. Sacramento Kings
44. Chicago Bulls (via Memphis)
45. Milwaukee Bucks (via Orlando)
46. Portland Trail Blazers
47. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn)
48. Golden State Warriors (via Dallas)
49. Philadelphia 76ers
50. Atlanta Hawks (via Miami)
51. Golden State Warriors (via Utah)
52. Sacramento Kings (via Houston)
53. Oklahoma City Thunder
54. Indiana Pacers
55. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver)
56. Charlotte Hornets (via Boston)
57. Los Angeles Clippers
58. Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL)
59. Toronto Raptors
60. Milwaukee Bucks