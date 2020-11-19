2020 NBA Draft tracker: Live order, results for every first and second round pick

2020 NBA Draft tracker: Live order, results for every first, second round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2020 NBA Draft will be a little different than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a normal event at the Barclays Center in New York, each of the top prospects will be in separate locations with their families, friends and coaches.

The draft will begin with the Minnesota Timberwolves picking No. 1 overall in the first round. The T-Wolves last picked in this position in 2015 when they chose Kentucky center Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota hit a home run with that selection, and time will tell if they enjoy similar success with Wednesday night's pick.

Several teams have multiple first-round picks. In fact, 50 percent of the entire draft is controlled by eight teams, as of this writing.

8 teams will control 50% of the draft tonight:



Boston 14, 26,30 and 47

Charlotte 3, 32 and 56

GSW 2, 48 and 51

Minnesota 1, 17 and 33

New Orleans 13, 24, 39 and 42

OKC 25, 28, 34 and 53

Philly 21, 36, 49 and 55

Sac 12, 35, 43 and 52 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 19, 2020

The Boston Celtics are the only team with three first-round picks. Boston currently is slotted to pick at No. 14, 26 and 30. The Celtics reportedly have discussed trading these picks to move up in the first round.

How will the night unfold?

Follow our 2020 NBA Draft tracker for live results, trades and analysis for each first-round pick.

FIRST ROUND

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, United States

4. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, France

8. New York Knicks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel

10. Phoenix Suns: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

11. San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

16. Detroit Pistons (via Portland): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn): Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Serbia

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

19. Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn): Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

20. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, C, Memphis

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City)

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston)

23. New York Knicks (via Utah)

24. New Orleans Pelicans (via Indiana)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver)

26. Boston Celtics

27. Utah Jazz (via LAC)

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAL)

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee)

SECOND ROUND

31. Dallas Mavericks (via Golden State)

32. Charlotte Hornets (via Cleveland)

33. Minnesota Timberwolves

34. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia)

35. Sacramento Kings (via Detroit)

36. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York)

37. Washington Wizards (via Chicago)

38. Utah Jazz (via Charlotte)

39. New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington)

40. Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix)

41. San Antonio Spurs

42. New Orleans Pelicans

43. Sacramento Kings

44. Chicago Bulls (via Memphis)

45. Milwaukee Bucks (via Orlando)

46. Portland Trail Blazers

47. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn)

48. Golden State Warriors (via Dallas)

49. Philadelphia 76ers

50. Atlanta Hawks (via Miami)

51. Golden State Warriors (via Utah)

52. Sacramento Kings (via Houston)

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver)

56. Charlotte Hornets (via Boston)

57. Los Angeles Clippers

58. Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL)

59. Toronto Raptors

60. Milwaukee Bucks