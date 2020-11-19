2020 NBA Draft Tracker









Complete results from the 2020 NBA Draft are posted below. Scroll down to see the details of each in-draft trade.

Round 1

1. Minnesota Timberwolves — Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors — James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets — LaMelo Ball, PG, USA

4. Chicago Bulls — Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

5. Cleveland Cavaliers — Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

6. Atlanta Hawks — Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

7. Detroit Pistons —

8. New York Knicks —

9. Washington Wizards —

10. Phoenix Suns —

11. San Antonio Spurs —

12. Sacramento Kings —

13. New Orleans Pelicans —

14. Boston Celtics (via MEM) —

15. Orlando Magic —

16. Detroit Pistons (via HOU, POR) —

17. Oklahoma City (via MIN, BKN) —

18. Dallas Mavericks —

19. Brooklyn Nets (via PHI) —

20. Miami Heat —

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via OKC) —

22. Denver Nuggets (via HOU) —

23. New York Knicks (via UTA) —

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via IND) —

25. Minnesota Timberwolves (via OKC, DEN) —

26. Boston Celtics —

27. Utah Jazz (via NYK, LAC) —

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via OKC, LAL) —

29. Toronto Raptors —

30. Boston Celtics (via MIL) —

Trades

REVERSE! In one of the stranger developments in NBA history, the sign-and-trade deal from Monday that was supposed to send Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson was rescinded on Wednesday, after it was revealed that Bogdanovic never actually agreed to the deal. So, yes, in Monte McNair's first move as acting GM of the Kings, he forgot to do the "sign" part of his "sign-and-trade" deal. Kangz gonna Kangz.

Minnesota re-acquires Ricky Rubio, the No. 25 and 28 picks from OKC in exchange for the No. 17 selection.

New York acquires the No. 23 pick from Utah in exchange for the No. 27 and No. 38 selections.

Detroit acquires the No. 16 pick and Trevor Ariza from Houston in exchange for a heavily protected 2021 second-round pick (via LAL) and cash considerations.

Round 2

31. Dallas Mavericks (via GSW) —

32. Charlotte Hornets (via CLE) —

33. Minnesota Timberwolves —

34. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI, ATL) —

35. Sacramento Kings (via DET) —

36. Philadelphia 76ers (via NYK) —

37. Washington Wizards (via CHA) —

38. Utah Jazz (via NYK, CHA) —

39. New Orleans Pelicans (via WAS) —

40. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX) —

41. San Antonio Spurs —

42. New Orleans Pelicans —

43. Sacramento Kings —

44. Chicago Bulls (via DAL) —

45. Milwaukee Bucks (via ORL) —

46. Portland Trail Blazers —

47. Boston Celtics (via BKN) —

48. Golden State Warriors (via UTA) —

49. Philadelphia 76ers —

50. Atlanta Hawks (via MIA) —

51. Golden State Warriors (via UTA) —

52. Sacramento Kings (via HOU) —

53. Oklahoma City —

54. Indiana Pacers —

55. Brooklyn Nets (via DEN) —

56. Charlotte Hornets (via BOS) —

57. LA Clippers —

58. Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL) —

59. Toronto Raptors —

60. Milwaukee Bucks —

Trades

Milwaukee trades two future second-round picks to Orlando for the No. 45 selection.

Oklahoma City acquires Al Horford, a 2025 first-round pick, the No. 34 selection and the draft rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic from Philly in exchange for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.