2020 NBA Draft: Top 60 prospects Big Board

NBA Draft Big Board originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If there is one thing certain about the 2020 NBA Draft, it is that there is nothing certain about the draft selection of the 60 players looking for a pathway to the NBA. Exactly what everyone should expect in the year that we've had.

There is no consensus on where any of the prospects will go even as we are less than two weeks from hearing names called. The NBA Combine has come through, players are still meeting with teams and no one appears closer to being a lock at No. 1 than we were before the coronavirus pandemic began. Even the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to see if someone else will take the pick.

Tiers though have been established - Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman are all expected to be the top three picks, just the order is scrambled depending on who you ask. Behind them there's a wide range of seven players to fill out the first round the intriguing international prospects Deni Avdija and Killian Hayes.

After that it is a relative mess with prospects ranging all up and down across other people's mock drafts and big boards.

Since the draft process has gone full steam ahead there have been some gainers. None perhaps have had a bigger rise than Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. His impressive speed and attraction to gathering steals was well known before, but now teams are encouraged by an improved jump shot and overall shot creation. Onyeka Okongwu has seemed to become a favorite of many teams, so has Jalen Smith who was considered a late-round pick back in March.

Related: NBA Mock Draft 12.0 - Trade Edition

With a different combine, the evaluation of players is trickling out in a quieter manner than in the past. There's been huge strides made by Patrick Williams and Zeke Nnaji to break into the next tier of prospects.

And while the top of the draft, in some people's estimation, lacks the talent of other years, there is a fair amount of depth. Many second-round picks will get opportunities not seen before from this class and given the nature of a new NBA season being right on the horizon, some teams may be drafting for need more than ever before.

Story continues

2020 NBA Draft Big Board

1. Anthony Edwards, G (Georgia)

2. LaMelo Ball, PG (International)

3. James Wiseman, C (Memphis)

4. Obi Toppin, PF (Dayton)

5. Deni Avdija, SF (International)

6. Tyrese Haliburton, PG (Iowa State)

7. Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C (USC)

8. Isaac Okoro, SF (Auburn)

9. Killian Hayes, PG (International)

10. Devin Vassell, SG (Florida State)

11. Patrick Williams, SF (Florida State)

12. Tyrese Maxey, SG (Kentucky)

13. Aaron Nesmith, SF (Vanderbilt)

14. Precious Achiuwa, PF (Memphis)

15. Cole Anthony, PG (North Carolina)

16. RJ Hampton, G (International)

17. Saddiq Bey, PF (Villanova)

18. Kira Lewis, PG (Alabama)

19. Jaden McDaniels, SF (Washington)

20. Theo Maledon, PG (International)

21. Aleksej Pokusevski, PF (International)

22. Jalen Smith, PF (Maryland)

23. Jahmi'us Ramsey, PG (Texas Tech)

24. Tyrell Terry, PG (Stanford)

25. Josh Green, SG (Arizona)

26. Nico Mannion, PG (Arizona)

27. Isaiah Stewart, C (Washington)

28. Robert Woodard II, SF (Mississippi State)

29. Tre Jones, PG (Duke)

30. Leandro Bolmaro, SG (International)

31. Tyler Bey, PF (Colorado)

32. Payton Pritchard, PG (Oregon)

33. Zeke Nnaji, PF (Arizona)

34. Desmond Bane, SG (TCU)

35. Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C (Duke)

36. Malachi Flynn, PG (San Diego State)

37. Cassius Winston, PG (Michigan State)

38. Udoka Azubuike, C (Kansas)

39. Grant Riller, PG (College of Charleston)

40. Ty-Shon Alexander, SG (Creighton)

41. Devon Dotson, PG (Kansas)

42. Elijah Hughes, SG/SF (Syracuse)

43. Isaiah Joe, SG (Arkansas)

44. Paul Reed, PF (DePaul)

45. Reggie Perry, PF/C (Mississippi State)

46. Yam Madar, PG (International)

47. Xavier Tillman, C (Michigan State)

48. Daniel Oturu, C (Minnesota)

49. Cassius Stanley, SG/ SF (Duke)

50. Jordan Nwora, SF (Louisville)

51. Immanuel Quickley, PG (Kentucky)

52. Killian Tille, PF (Gonzaga)

53. Skylar Mays, SG (LSU)

54. Abdoulaye N'doye, PG (International)

55. Karim Mane, SG (International)

56. Mamadi Diakite, PF (Virginia)

57. Sam Merrill, SG (Utah State)

58. Jay Scrubb, SG/SF (JUCO)

59. Naji Marshall, PF (Xavier)

60. Kaleb Wesson, C (Ohio State)