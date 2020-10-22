2020 NBA Draft: Top 5 shooters Celtics could consider adding

Forsberg: C's could target these shooters in NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s not hyperbole to suggest that the 2020 NBA Draft, and the wheeling and dealing that comes with it, could be critical to the Boston Celtics’ ability to truly contend for a title moving forward.

As Boston’s payroll becomes particularly top heavy, with two young franchise cornerstones whose rookie extensions are starting to kick in, it’s imperative the Celtics fill the back end of their roster with low-cost, complementary talent plucked from the draft or moves made with the the team's collection of picks.

Inconsistent returns from recent draft classes exposed Boston’s lack of serviceable depth during the bubble playoffs. Now, as Jaylen Brown’s extension kicks in and with Jayson Tatum positioned to sign the largest contract in team history this offseason, Boston must use its draft assets — including three first-round picks -- to fill in the gaps around their title-worthy core.

As we kick off our countdown to the 2020 Draft, we’ve recruited NBC Sports Boston colleague Robert Snyder to help us identify the players that might best fill the Celtics’ most glaring needs.