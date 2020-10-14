2020 NBA Draft rumors roundup: Minnesota still looking to trade out of No. 1

The NBA Finals are in the rearview mirror — even if the Lakers are still celebrating, as they should be — and next up on the calendar is the 2020 NBA Draft, set for Nov. 18.

Rumors and spin are the oil that lubricates the NBA draft engine. What has changed is those rumors have gone from being in smoke-filled back rooms to social media. There are too many rumors, too much spin to keep up with around today’s NBA.

Here is a round-up of legitimate NBA draft rumors and some of the buzz flying around the league. Take it all with a grain of salt, but here is the latest spin from around the league.

• The Minnesota Timberwolves would love to trade out of the No. 1 pick for a player who can help them win now. Team president Gersson Rosas told NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh he was open to it on a recent Tom Haberstroh podcast, and the buzz around the league has continued to be they want to make a move. Kevin O’Conner wrote this at The Ringer in his mock draft: “Executives around the NBA say the Timberwolves prefer to trade down or out of this pick to bring in a win-now player to help Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.”

• We know that Bob Myers and the Warriors also are open to trading out of the No. 2 pick, and the buzz is they continue to look for a trade for their pick as well.

• The question is: Who would be a buyer for those picks? There was some thought in NBA circles that the Knicks would be willing to move up from the No. 8 spot to land the potential of LaMelo Ball — and new Knicks’ president Leon Rose is reportedly highest on Ball and James Wiseman in this draft. Still, New York is reportedly more interested in trading down than up. If the Timberwolves or Warriors find a taker for those picks, they will not get the same haul they would most seasons. Nobody is high on the top of this draft board.

