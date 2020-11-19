2020 NBA Draft results: Celtics select Payton Pritchard at No. 26 in first round

Here's what you need to know about Celtics draft pick Payton Pritchard originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics followed up their 14th overall pick of Aaron Nesmith by selecting Oregon product Payton Pritchard at No. 26. in the first round.

Pritchard, like Nesmith, is known for his perimeter scoring. The 6-foot-2 22-year-old averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 assists with the Ducks last season and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

☘️ @KendrickPerkins is a BIG fan of the #Celtics selecting Payton Pritchard with the 26th overall pick@TDBank_US pic.twitter.com/XDneIDRInH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 19, 2020

Both Nesmith and Pritchard could carve out immediate roles with the Celtics in 2021 as Boston's bench scoring was a glaring weakness last season.

The Celtics currently have one more pick in Round 1 at No. 30 overall, then a second-round pick at No. 47.

1604954513