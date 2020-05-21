2020 NBA Draft: Prototypical wings who could fit with Celtics

The idea of the Boston Celtics adding another wing player to the mix seems like overkill. Jayson Tatum, an All-Star in his third NBA season, has emerged as the leader of Boston's wide world of wing players. Jaylen Brown has emerged as a major contributor in his fourth season. And let's not forget about rookie Romeo Langford or veteran Gordon Hayward, a former All-Star in his own right who just turned 30 a couple months ago.

Because of Boston's depth, whoever they select in the first round of this year's draft will likely be the best player available. And there's a good chance that player will be a wing. As we've seen with past Celtics draft picks, they are big on adding players with length, versatility and the ability to impact the game in a multitude of ways. Currently holding the 17th, 26th and 30th overall picks in the first round, the Celtics will have some quality options to consider if they decide to add another wing player to the roster.

Here are five prototypical wings in this year's NBA draft who may very well be on the board when the Celtics are on the clock.

