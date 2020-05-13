The actual date of the NBA draft is up in the air, but that hasn't kept teams from doing their due diligence to prepare for it.

The Boston Celtics are no different as they speed ahead with Zoom conference calls with potential prospects.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Celtics news and analysis

But unlike most teams, the Celtics will have multiple shots - three, actually - at adding youthful talent in the first round to a roster that's already full of players who have shown promise of greatness at a still early stage in their careers.

However, Boston's roster appears as though it could use a little more heft in the frontcourt going forward. And it appears that where the Celtics are likely picking in the first round of this year's draft (Nos. 17, 26 and 30) aligns well with where most of the draft's better big men are likely to fall.

When it comes to Celtics big men, there's a certain profile that most of them come to Boston with. Here's a look at some prototypical Celtics bigs in this year's NBA draft:

2020 NBA Draft: Prototypical bigs who could fit with Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston