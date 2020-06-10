2020 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Is Killian Hayes the next great high-usage NBA point guard?

In theory, Killian Hayes is the kind of point guard prospect that NBA organizations will want to target in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He is a 6-foot-5 point guard that can read defenses out of pick-and-rolls, that can create space with his dribble, that can shoot it off the bounce and that can make shots at all three levels.

In practice, however, and after watching Hayes on film, there are things about his game that make me question whether he is worth a top ten pick in a draft where there are plenty of point guards available in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Let’s start with the good.

Hayes has a tremendous basketball IQ. When it comes to his ability to read a defense out of ball-screens and pick out the right pass, he’s elite. He can find shooters on the weak side of the floor. He can throw pocket passes to rolling bigs. He can attack switches, and he has shown the ability to be a three-level scorer off the bounce. While playing with Ratiopharm Ulm in the German Bundesliga this past season, Hayes was at his ball-screen best when he shared the court with former Arizona big man Grant Jerrett. Jerrett is a pick-and-pop threat that can catch lobs at the rim, and those are the two passes that Hayes is best at throwing. He had more than a few jaw-dropping, pinpoint lobs this season.

Hayes’ ability in ball-screens can be summed up in how Ulm used him this season. According to Synergy’s logs, in 33 games played, there were 428 possessions that ended with Hayes in a ball-screen. That doesn’t count when Hayes was put into a ball-screen but it was not the action that ended the possession. That’s an average of 13 ball-screens per game, or one every 1:55 that Hayes was on the floor.

On the one hand, this is impressive given Hayes’ age. He doesn’t turn 19 until July 27th. He’s less than two months older than Cade Cunningham, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s younger than Evan Mobley, another likely top three pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. And he’s having success as a ball-dominant lead guard in the BBL? That should not be overlooked.

But there are issues that make me wonder how well his game will translate moving up a level.

For starters, Hayes is extremely left-hand dominant, and it limits him in all facets of his game. He struggles to get to the rim going to his right. When he does, he often has to bring the ball back to his left-hand to get a shot up. He throw passes with his left hand when moving to his right. He far too often kills his dribble when going right. Some of this seems to be a lack of confidence and comfort with his off-hand, and that can be improved, but it is unquestionably an issue right now.

While Hayes does have the size to see over a defense and overpower smaller guards, he’s also not the quickest or most explosive athlete. He does have a bit of guile finishing around the basket going left, and his float-game is coming along well, but I do wonder how effective he will be as a creator in the NBA if he cannot develop that right hand. He’s not a guy that can win when NBA defenders know what’s coming.

Some of this will be helped by the fact that Hayes is really good at creating space to shoot off the dribble. Outside of pick-and-roll passing, this is probably what Hayes does best. He broke a number of ankles with step-backs and crossovers this past season, and his mid-range game is coming along nicely.. He isn’t actually a great shooter yet, however, evidenced by the 29.4 percent he shot from three. It is worth noting that he is a significantly better jump-shooter off the dribble (38.8%) than he is off the catch (22.2%), but the truth is that this is concerning to me.

The inability to shoot off the catch tells me that Hayes has a long way to go until he can play off the ball. The fact that he is somewhat limited as a driver, and struggles going to his right, tells me that he won’t be as effective playing on the ball in the NBA as he was in Germany, as least not right away. Throw in a 25 percent turnover rate — which, to be fair, really improved as the year went along — and questions about his consistency on the defensive end of the floor, and I am less enamored with Killian Hayes as a 2020 NBA Draft prospect than others are.

That’s not to say the potential isn’t there. A jumper is fixable. A weak off-hand is fixable. He’s not going to be Patrick Beverly on the defensive end, but he has enough tools that he shouldn’t be a liability and, in theory, he can defend either guard spot. If it all comes together for him, he has a chance to be a really good pro.

Having said all that, the biggest concern that I have with Hayes as a prospect is that I don’t know whether he’ll be able to play a role in the league. Look at Tyrese Haliburton, a similar prospect projected in roughly the same draft range. Haliburton is a significantly better shooter than Hayes. He can be just as effective in ball-screens, and he has proven to be a very good team defender. It’s not hard to see Haliburton being able to slide in as a secondary ball-handler in the NBA a la Lonzo Ball, and there is a chance he can be more than that as well.

Haliburton has a high floor as a role player. He has a ceiling as a starting point guard as well. He’s a safe 2020 NBA Draft pick with upside.

I think the argument can be made that Hayes’ ceiling is higher than Haliburton’s, but it’s certainly more risky.

Will Hayes eventually be good enough to be a ball-dominant, high-usage lead guard in the best league in the world?

Put another way, if Killian Hayes doesn’t end up in the neighborhood of D’angelo Russell, how does he fit into a winning NBA team?





