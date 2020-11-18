2020 NBA Draft order: Updated full list of picks for first and second rounds
The 2020 NBA Draft is just a few hours away and the order of selection continues to shuffle.
A total of 12 first-round picks, as of this writing, will be made by a team that acquired it via trade. Most of those traded picks are toward the end of Round 1, where contenders dealt the pick in an effort to improve their roster at the trade deadline for a playoff run.
The only lottery pick that's being made by a team that didn't originally own it is the No. 14 selection, which the Boston Celtics acquired in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.
There is no universal agreement on which player will be selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 pick. Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and point guard LaMelo Ball are all options for the T-Wolves, who haven't selected first overall since 2015 when they drafted Kentucky center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Here's the latest order of selection for the first and second rounds of the 2020 NBA Draft. This list will be updated when trades are made.
FIRST ROUND
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis)
15. Orlando Magic
16. Houston Rockets (via Portland)
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn)
18. Dallas Mavericks
19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia)
20. Miami Heat
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City)
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston)
23. New York Knicks (via Utah)
24. New Orleans Pelicans (via Indiana)
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver)
26. Boston Celtics
27. Utah Jazz (via LAC)
28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAL)
29. Toronto Raptors
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee)
SECOND ROUND
31. Dallas Mavericks (via Golden State)
32. Charlotte Hornets (via Cleveland)
33. Minnesota Timberwolves
34. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia)
35. Sacramento Kings (via Detroit)
36. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York)
37. Washington Wizards (via Chicago)
38. Utah Jazz (via Charlotte)
39. New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington)
40. Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix)
41. San Antonio Spurs
42. New Orleans Pelicans
43. Sacramento Kings
44. Chicago Bulls (via Memphis)
45. Milwaukee Bucks (via Orlando)
46. Portland Trail Blazers
47. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn)
48. Golden State Warriors (via Dallas)
49. Philadelphia 76ers
50. Atlanta Hawks (via Miami)
51. Golden State Warriors (via Utah)
52. Sacramento Kings (via Houston)
53. Oklahoma City Thunder
54. Indiana Pacers
55. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver)
56. Charlotte Hornets (via Boston)
57. Los Angeles Clippers
58. Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL)
59. Toronto Raptors
60. Milwaukee Bucks