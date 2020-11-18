2020 NBA Draft order: Updated full list of picks for first and second rounds

2020 NBA Draft order: Updated full list of picks for first, second rounds originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2020 NBA Draft is just a few hours away and the order of selection continues to shuffle.

A total of 12 first-round picks, as of this writing, will be made by a team that acquired it via trade. Most of those traded picks are toward the end of Round 1, where contenders dealt the pick in an effort to improve their roster at the trade deadline for a playoff run.

The only lottery pick that's being made by a team that didn't originally own it is the No. 14 selection, which the Boston Celtics acquired in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

There is no universal agreement on which player will be selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 pick. Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and point guard LaMelo Ball are all options for the T-Wolves, who haven't selected first overall since 2015 when they drafted Kentucky center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Here's the latest order of selection for the first and second rounds of the 2020 NBA Draft. This list will be updated when trades are made.

FIRST ROUND

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis)

15. Orlando Magic

16. Houston Rockets (via Portland)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia)

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City)

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston)

23. New York Knicks (via Utah)

24. New Orleans Pelicans (via Indiana)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver)

26. Boston Celtics

27. Utah Jazz (via LAC)

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAL)

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee)

SECOND ROUND

31. Dallas Mavericks (via Golden State)

32. Charlotte Hornets (via Cleveland)

33. Minnesota Timberwolves

34. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia)

35. Sacramento Kings (via Detroit)

36. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York)

37. Washington Wizards (via Chicago)

38. Utah Jazz (via Charlotte)

39. New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington)

40. Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix)

41. San Antonio Spurs

42. New Orleans Pelicans

43. Sacramento Kings

44. Chicago Bulls (via Memphis)

45. Milwaukee Bucks (via Orlando)

46. Portland Trail Blazers

47. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn)

48. Golden State Warriors (via Dallas)

49. Philadelphia 76ers

50. Atlanta Hawks (via Miami)

51. Golden State Warriors (via Utah)

52. Sacramento Kings (via Houston)

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver)

56. Charlotte Hornets (via Boston)

57. Los Angeles Clippers

58. Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL)

59. Toronto Raptors

60. Milwaukee Bucks