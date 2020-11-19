2020 NBA draft: Live updates on what Detroit Pistons, other teams pick, trade, etc.

Follow along with us as we follow every move in the 2020 NBA draft.

The Detroit Pistons own the seventh overall pick — their highest selection since they drafted Georgetown center Greg Monroe seventh in 2010.

The No. 7 pick has a history of producing good players, both deep into the league's history and recently.

This is the first draft Pistons general manager Troy Weaver will lead for the organization. Will he draft for need? Take the best player with what he believes has the highest upside? Will Detroit trade up or trade down or perhaps make another move on draft night? The Pistons do not own a second-round pick.

2020 NBA draft

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Bristol, Conn.

TV/streaming: ESPN, Watch ESPN App.

Radio: ESPN Radio.

Picks 1-10: Minnesota, Golden State, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit, NEw York,

Top prospects: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman.

