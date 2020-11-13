2020 NBA Draft: Five players Celtics could trade for on Draft night
The Boston Celtics enter the 2020 NBA Draft with three first-round picks, a limited amount of roster space, and championship aspirations for the new season barreling toward them.
All of which makes them an obvious candidate to ponder trade-up options with the goal of turning quantity into quality and landing a player that’s maybe more likely to immediately impact winning.
Here’s the plot twist: This year’s draft is a bit of a crapshoot. With the pandemic shortening the college season, eliminating March Madness, and hindering the typical draft workout process, teams have been left to scout talent without quite the same dearth of information and game tape as previous seasons.
This draft might actually benefit a team with multiple swings of the bat.
“One of the challenges is that this is not a great draft, but it’s a fairly deep draft,” Ainge noted Wednesday during his annual pre-draft media access.
In that 16-minute chat — one in which Ainge was careful not to tip the team’s hand and talked largely in generalities about wanting to make “good deals” — he tempered the trade-up possibility by noting how difficult it can be to find deals that work for all parties involved.
Will Trader Danny make a move on draft night? Who should he target? And at what price?
We’ve concocted five draft-night trade scenarios and asked NBC Sports Boston colleague and resident college hoops guru Rob Snyder to pick the player that the Celtics should covet in each situation.
Let’s make a deal.