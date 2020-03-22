Here is a full 2020 NBA Draft early entry tracker, a full breakdown of the players that have signed with an agent, are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

Underclassmen have until Sunday, April 26th at 11:59 p.m. EST to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Those same underclassmen have a deadline of Monday, June 15th at 5 p.m. EST to withdraw and retain their college eligibility.

As is the case with everything in the sports world right now, these dates are subject to change given the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation.

Here is the full list of the underclassmen that have declared for the 2020 NBA Draft as an early entry, as well as the biggest names that we are still waiting on.

NBA DRAFT EARLY ENTRY

ANTHONY EDWARDS, Georgia

TRE JONES, Duke

NICO MANNION, Arizona

ISAAC OKORO, Auburn

JAMES WISEMAN, Memphis

NBA DRAFT TESTING THE WATERS

ELIJAH HUGHES, Syracuse

CAM MACK, Nebraska

SANDRO MAMUKELASHVILI, Seton Hall

NOTABLES RETURNING TO SCHOOL

NOTABLES YET TO ANNOUNCE

PRECIOUS ACHIUWA, Memphis

DERRICK ALSTON, Boise State

COLE ANTHONY, North Carolina

BRYAN ANTOINE, Villanova

JOEL AYAYI, Gonzaga

SADDIQ BEY, Villanova

JARED BUTLER, Baylor

VERNON CAREY, Duke

AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois

DEVON DOTSON, Kansas

MALACHI FLYNN, San Diego State

LUKA GARZA, Iowa

JOSH GREEN, Arizona

ASHTON HAGANS, Kentucky

TYRESE HALIBURTON, Iowa State

AARON HENRY, Michigan State

ELIJAH HUGHES, Syracuse

MATTHEW HURT, Duke

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, Indiana

ISAIAH JOE, Arkansas

DAVID JOHNSON, Louisville

MASON JONES, Arkansas

A.J. LAWSON, South Carolina

KIRA LEWIS, Alabama

SCOTTIE LEWIS, Florida

ISAIAH LIVERS, Michigan

NAJI MARSHALL, Xavier

TYRESE MAXEY, Kentucky

JADEN MCDANIELS, Washington

WENDELL MOORE, Duke

AARON NESMITH, Vanderbilt

ZEKE NNAJI, Arizona

JORDAN NWORA, Louisville

ONYEKA OKONGWU, USC

DANIEL OTURU, Minnesota

REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State

FILIP PETRUZEV, Gonzaga

YVES PONS, Tennessee

NEEMIAS QUETA, Utah State

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, Kentucky

JAHMI’US RAMSEY, Texas Tech

PAUL REED, DePaul

NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky

JEREMIAH ROBINSON-EARL

JAY SCRUBB, Louisville

JALEN SMITH, Maryland

CASSIUS STANLEY, Duke

ISAIAH STEWART, Washington

TYRELL TERRY, Stanford

XAVIER TILLMAN, Michigan State

OBI TOPPIN, Dayton

DEVIN VASSELL, Florida State

TRENDON WATFORD, LSU

ROMEO WEEMS, DePaul

KALEB WESSON, Ohio State

KAHLIL WHITNEY, Seton Hall

PATRICK WILLIAMS, Florida State

ROBERT WOODWARD, Mississippi State

WHEN IS THE 2020 NBA DRAFT?

The 2020 NBA Draft is currently scheduled to take place on June 25th, 2020, but that date is up in the air due to the spread of COVID-19. At the very least, the league is preparing as if the pre-draft process is going to be drastically different than it has been in past seasons.

WHEN IS THE DEADLINE FOR AN EARLY ENTRY TO DECLARE FOR THE 2020 NBA DRAFT?

Underclassmen have under April 26th to declare for the draft. Those that don’t sign with an agent have until June 15th to pull their name out of the draft and return to school.

WHERE CAN I FIND A 2020 MOCK DRAFT?

Right here, thanks for asking.

