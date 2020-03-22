2020 NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker
Here is a full 2020 NBA Draft early entry tracker, a full breakdown of the players that have signed with an agent, are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.
Underclassmen have until Sunday, April 26th at 11:59 p.m. EST to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.
Those same underclassmen have a deadline of Monday, June 15th at 5 p.m. EST to withdraw and retain their college eligibility.
As is the case with everything in the sports world right now, these dates are subject to change given the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation.
Here is the full list of the underclassmen that have declared for the 2020 NBA Draft as an early entry, as well as the biggest names that we are still waiting on.
NBA DRAFT EARLY ENTRY
ANTHONY EDWARDS, Georgia
TRE JONES, Duke
NICO MANNION, Arizona
ISAAC OKORO, Auburn
JAMES WISEMAN, Memphis
Preseason Top 25 | Coaching Carousel | Early Entry Tracker
NBA DRAFT TESTING THE WATERS
ELIJAH HUGHES, Syracuse
CAM MACK, Nebraska
SANDRO MAMUKELASHVILI, Seton Hall
NOTABLES RETURNING TO SCHOOL
NOTABLES YET TO ANNOUNCE
PRECIOUS ACHIUWA, Memphis
DERRICK ALSTON, Boise State
COLE ANTHONY, North Carolina
BRYAN ANTOINE, Villanova
JOEL AYAYI, Gonzaga
SADDIQ BEY, Villanova
JARED BUTLER, Baylor
VERNON CAREY, Duke
AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois
DEVON DOTSON, Kansas
MALACHI FLYNN, San Diego State
LUKA GARZA, Iowa
JOSH GREEN, Arizona
ASHTON HAGANS, Kentucky
TYRESE HALIBURTON, Iowa State
AARON HENRY, Michigan State
ELIJAH HUGHES, Syracuse
MATTHEW HURT, Duke
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, Indiana
ISAIAH JOE, Arkansas
DAVID JOHNSON, Louisville
MASON JONES, Arkansas
A.J. LAWSON, South Carolina
KIRA LEWIS, Alabama
SCOTTIE LEWIS, Florida
ISAIAH LIVERS, Michigan
NAJI MARSHALL, Xavier
TYRESE MAXEY, Kentucky
JADEN MCDANIELS, Washington
WENDELL MOORE, Duke
AARON NESMITH, Vanderbilt
ZEKE NNAJI, Arizona
JORDAN NWORA, Louisville
ONYEKA OKONGWU, USC
DANIEL OTURU, Minnesota
REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State
FILIP PETRUZEV, Gonzaga
YVES PONS, Tennessee
NEEMIAS QUETA, Utah State
IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, Kentucky
JAHMI’US RAMSEY, Texas Tech
PAUL REED, DePaul
NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
JEREMIAH ROBINSON-EARL
JAY SCRUBB, Louisville
JALEN SMITH, Maryland
CASSIUS STANLEY, Duke
ISAIAH STEWART, Washington
TYRELL TERRY, Stanford
XAVIER TILLMAN, Michigan State
OBI TOPPIN, Dayton
DEVIN VASSELL, Florida State
TRENDON WATFORD, LSU
ROMEO WEEMS, DePaul
KALEB WESSON, Ohio State
KAHLIL WHITNEY, Seton Hall
PATRICK WILLIAMS, Florida State
ROBERT WOODWARD, Mississippi State
Preseason Top 25 | Coaching Carousel | NBA Draft Early Entry (link)
WHEN IS THE 2020 NBA DRAFT?
The 2020 NBA Draft is currently scheduled to take place on June 25th, 2020, but that date is up in the air due to the spread of COVID-19. At the very least, the league is preparing as if the pre-draft process is going to be drastically different than it has been in past seasons.
WHEN IS THE DEADLINE FOR AN EARLY ENTRY TO DECLARE FOR THE 2020 NBA DRAFT?
Underclassmen have under April 26th to declare for the draft. Those that don’t sign with an agent have until June 15th to pull their name out of the draft and return to school.
WHERE CAN I FIND A 2020 MOCK DRAFT?
Right here, thanks for asking.
2020 NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker originally appeared on NBCSports.com