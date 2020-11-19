2020 NBA Draft: What to make of Celtics selecting Aaron Nesmith with 14th pick

Forsberg: C's No. 14 pick Nesmith could have immediate role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics decided to keep the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and select forward Aaron Nesmith out of Vanderbilt.

So what should we make of the selection? The NBC Sports Boston crew shared its immediate reaction to Nesmith joining the C's on Wednesday night's draft special.

"As much as I was high on Saddiq Bey, this kid can absolutely score. Big range," Chris Forsberg said. "I know we're going to laugh when his highlight-reel video comes up and he's just knocking down all 3s, but that's what you need him to do. So he's going to step in -- if he can shoot like that at the NBA level and show that sort of range, he will have an immediate role on this team."

Nesmith is widely considered the best outide shooter in this draft class. The 21-year-old represents an excellent fit for a Celtics team that has a glaring need for a 3-point shooter and bench scorer.

Last season, Nesmith averaged 23 points and 4.9 rebounds but was limited to 14 games due to injury. He shot 51.2 percent from 3-point range during his sophomore season with Vanderbilt.

The Celtics own two more picks in Round 1 at No. 26 and No. 30, then the No. 47 overall pick in Round 2.