2020 NBA Draft: Celtics reportedly have 'met' with these prospects

Celtics reportedly have met with these NBA Draft prospects
The Boston Celtics again have plenty of homework to do ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Celtics enter the offseason with three picks in the first round for the second consecutive year, meaning president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and his team likely will scout a wide range of prospects before Nov. 18.
It appears that scouting already has begun: Since the Celtics' postseason ended in late September, Boston has had contact with a total of 12 players via virtual meetings, according to Forbes' Chris Grenham.
Forsberg's Focus: Will these Celtics rookies have a place in Boston next season?
Here's that list of players who have "met" with the Celtics as of Tuesday, as reported by Grenham:
Cassius Stanley, G, Duke
Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky
Grant Riller, G, College of Charleston
Paul Reed, F, DePaul
Jay Scrubb, G, John A. Logan College
Daniel Oturu, F, Minnesota
Killian Tillie, F, Gonzaga
Payton Pritchard, G, Oregon
Naji Marshall, F, Xavier
Xavier Tillman, F, Michigan State
Desmond Bane, G, TCU
Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford
Teams cast a wide net in the pre-draft interview process, but this list gives you some idea of what the Celtics covet in the draft: premium shooting and solid frontcourt bodies.
Boston's courtship of these prospects will heat up over the next month; per The Athletic's Shams Charania, teams can conduct in-person meetings and/or workouts with up to 10 players between Oct. 16 and Nov. 16.
While a virtual meeting doesn't guarantee a workout, these names are worth monitoring as potential C's draft targets over the next month.