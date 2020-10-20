2020 NBA Draft: Celtics reportedly have 'met' with these prospects

Celtics reportedly have met with these NBA Draft prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics again have plenty of homework to do ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Celtics enter the offseason with three picks in the first round for the second consecutive year, meaning president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and his team likely will scout a wide range of prospects before Nov. 18.

It appears that scouting already has begun: Since the Celtics' postseason ended in late September, Boston has had contact with a total of 12 players via virtual meetings, according to Forbes' Chris Grenham.

Here's that list of players who have "met" with the Celtics as of Tuesday, as reported by Grenham:

Cassius Stanley, G, Duke

Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky

Grant Riller, G, College of Charleston

Paul Reed, F, DePaul

Jay Scrubb, G, John A. Logan College

Daniel Oturu, F, Minnesota

Killian Tillie, F, Gonzaga

Payton Pritchard, G, Oregon

Naji Marshall, F, Xavier

Xavier Tillman, F, Michigan State

Desmond Bane, G, TCU

Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford

Teams cast a wide net in the pre-draft interview process, but this list gives you some idea of what the Celtics covet in the draft: premium shooting and solid frontcourt bodies.

Boston's courtship of these prospects will heat up over the next month; per The Athletic's Shams Charania, teams can conduct in-person meetings and/or workouts with up to 10 players between Oct. 16 and Nov. 16.

While a virtual meeting doesn't guarantee a workout, these names are worth monitoring as potential C's draft targets over the next month.