When is the 2020 NBA Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NBA is approaching an unprecedented offseason that will not only be held in the midst of a global pandemic, but teams will have less time to prepare for the upcoming campaign than a typical year.

After the NBA Finals end in October, teams will have about 10 weeks until the start of the 2020-21 season. One of the most important events over those two and a half months? The NBA Draft.

The draft order was set Aug. 20, when the lottery awarded the Minnesota Timberwolves the No. 1 overall pick. NCAA stars Anthony Edwards (Georgia) and James Wiseman (Memphis) are in contention with Illawarra’s LaMelo Ball for the top selection.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NBA Draft.

When is the 2020 NBA Draft date?

The NBA announced Sept. 16 that the 2020 NBA Draft will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18, though the date “remains subject to change as circumstances warrant.”

How to watch or stream the 2020 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft will be broadcast on ESPN. It will be available to stream on the Watch ESPN app.

2020 NBA Draft first-round order

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis)

15. Orlando Magic

16. Portland Trailblazers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn via Atlanta)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers)

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City via Orlando and Philadelphia)

22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston)

23. Utah Jazz

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver)

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks (from LA Clippers)

28. Los Angeles Lakers

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)

2020 NBA Draft second-round order

31. Dallas Mavericks (from Golden State)

32. Charlotte Hornets (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando)

33. Minnesota Timberwolves

34. Philadelphia 76ers (from Atlanta)

35. Sacramento Kings (from Detroit via Phoenix)

36. Philadelphia 76ers (from New York)

37. Washington Wizards (from Chicago)

38. New York Knicks (from Charlotte)

39. New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington via Milwaukee)

40. Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix)

41. San Antonio Spurs

42. New Orleans Pelicans

43. Sacramento Kings

44. Chicago Bulls (from Memphis)

45. Orlando Magic

46. Portland Trailblazers

47. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia)

48. Golden State Warriors (from Dallas via Philadelphia)

49. Philadelphia 76ers

50. Atlanta Hawks (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston)

51. Golden State Warriors (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)

52. Sacramento Kings (from Houston)

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver)

56. Charlotte Hornets (from Boston)

57. Los Angeles Clippers

58. Philadelphia 76ers (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando)

59. Toronto Raptors

60. New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee)