Eight teams were left out of the NBA bubble, which means a number of great players will have to sit at home and watch their peers battle for the title because their team wasn't good enough to make the cut.

But what if they could join them? What if each team in the bubble could pick a non-bubble player to help them out? We ran a mock draft where 22 players were selected to join the action in Orlando, with regular-season record determining the draft order.

And with the first pick in the 2020 NBA Bubble Draft, the Washington Wizards select...

*Players like Klay Thompson and Blake Griffin are ineligible due to season-ending injuries

CLICK HERE FOR THE GALLERY

2020 NBA Bubble Draft: Wizards take Steph Curry in race for playoff spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington