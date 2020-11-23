2020 NASCAR team reviews: Roush Fenway Racing

With the 2020 NASCAR season officially over, it’s time to take a look back at how each team performed over the course of the season. We started our team reviews with JTG-Daugherty Racing and Front Row Motorsports and now it’s time to take a look back at Roush Fenway Racing’s season.

Roush Fenway Racing

Drivers

Chris Buescher

2 top 5s, 8 top 10s, 21st in the points standings

Ryan Newman

2 top 10s, 25th in the points standings

In all honesty, 2020 was a really good year for Roush Fenway Racing after Newman was able to walk away from the hospital days after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Newman’s wreck was one of the gnarliest in years and it’s a testament to NASCAR and auto racing’s safety advances that he was able to return to the cockpit after missing just three races.

A Newman playoff berth would have been a fantastic story too. But he never came close to sniffing the playoffs after his return. His ninth-place finish in the 500 was one of two top-10 finishes he had all season. The only other one came when he finished sixth at Talladega,

Newman’s average finish of 20th was his worst since 2008 and his average points per race pace would have only put him at 22nd in the standings.

Neither Ryan Newman or Chris Buescher finished in the top 20 of the points standings. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Buescher, meanwhile, brought over the consistency he’s become known for in his short Cup Series career. Buescher had just three DNFs in 2020 and was a constant presence inside the top 20.

He just couldn’t get into the top 10 very often. Buescher never strung more than two consecutive top-10 finishes together throughout the season and spent the final 31 races of the season between 19th and 23rd in the points standings.

At 28, Buescher still has plenty of time to improve as a driver. And it’s easy to see how he could be a playoff contender on a better team. But he’s been hamstrung by his employers so far. And hasn’t finished higher than 20th in the standings since his surprise win and playoff berth in 2016.

Grade: D+

Roush should have had both Newman and Buescher on the periphery of playoff contention and possibly gotten one of them into the playoffs. Instead, each driver basically finished 20th every week.

That’s squarely midpack. And that’s what Roush Fenway Racing is at this point. A midpack team. The days of Roush getting five cars in the playoffs are long gone. But one car in the playoffs shouldn’t be too much to ask, right?

