2020 NASCAR team reviews: Joe Gibbs Racing and Leavine Family Racing

With the 2020 NASCAR season officially over, it’s time to take a look back at how each team performed over the course of the season. Previous team reviews include JTG-Daugherty Racing, Front Row Motorsports, Roush Fenway Racing, Richard Childress Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports, Chip Ganassi Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing. It’s Joe Gibbs Racing’s time now.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Drivers

Denny Hamlin

7 wins, 18 top 5s, 21 top 10s, 4th in the points standings

Martin Truex Jr.

1 win, 14 top 5s, 23 top 10s, 7th in the standings

Kyle Busch

1 win, 14 top 5s, 20 top 10s, 8th in the standings

Erik Jones

9 top 5s, 13 top 10s, 17th in the standings

Leavine Family Racing

Driver

Christopher Bell

2 top 5s, 7 top 10s, 20th in the standings

Denny Hamlin led Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Christopher Bell in the standings. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Bell’s first Cup Series season went about how you would expect. He was firmly a mid-pack driver racing for a mid-pack team. Bell was fourth at the first Pocono race and then finished third in the rain-delayed Texas fall race. His average finish of 20.2 was over 3.5 spots better than his average starting position; no driver in the top 30 in the standings gained more spots from start to finish.

But with Leavine Family Racing saying it was done with NASCAR at the end of the season, Bell was left without a second run with the team. As a Toyota-backed driver, he moves to Joe Gibbs Racing for 2021 where he will be expected to build significantly off that rookie season.

Let’s start talking about JGR with Jones, the odd man out at the end of the season. Jones won the bizarre and crash-filled exhibition Clash to open the season and it was easy to see how that would be a steppingstone to an excellent 2020.

Welp. Jones was never in the top 20 in the standings and was a season-high 13th for just two races in May. His run of four top-six finishes in seven races over the summer was canceled out by three finishes outside the top 20 and a run of seven consecutive races outside the top 10 after he was fifth at Kansas in July ruined any hopes he had of making the playoffs.

Story continues

Jones will drive the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021.

Busch also had a bad year, though it’s necessary to point out that “bad” for Busch equals a top-10 points finish, a win and over a dozen top-five finishes.

The 516 laps Busch led in 2020 were the fewest he’d led in any season since 2014. That 2014 season led to the departure of Dave Rogers as Busch’s crew chief and the installation of Adam Stevens.

Now Stevens is the crew chief out the door. The team announced at the end of the season that Stevens would be replaced by Ben Beshore.

Can Beshore get Busch back to dominating? Busch had led over 1,300 laps in each of the past four seasons and had 22 wins in that timeframe. And his average finish of 13.8 in 2020 was the worst since … you guessed it, 2014.

Busch’s quest for a title paid immediate dividends with Stevens. He won the 2015 championship after missing the first 11 races of the season. And the two won the 2019 title as well.

Truex also won just one race in 2020 despite posting the fifth-best average finish (11.7) of any driver. That win came at Martinsville in June for his second straight win at the short track.

He didn’t get a third, however. Truex was 22nd in the fall race and ended up eliminated from the final four.

While Truex’s season included just one win, it also produced one incredibly remarkable summer run. Truex finished in the top four 11 times in a 14-race stretch from July-September. That stretch included five consecutive third-place finishes followed by back-to-back second-place finishes.

One of the best seasons of Hamlin’s career didn’t end with a title. He won his third Daytona 500 in February — a time that seems like a different world — and went on to win six more times for his most wins in a season since 2010.

An eighth win at Phoenix would have tied Hamlin’s 2010 and gotten him his first Cup title. Instead, he finished fourth to finish fourth in the standings behind Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.

Hamlin’s average finish of 9.3 was the best mark of his career, and he and Kevin Harvick were the only two drivers who had an average finish inside the top 10.

Grade: B

It wasn’t a great season by JGR’s lofty standards. The team’s combined nine wins were less than half of its 2019 total when Busch, Hamlin and Truex all made the final four and raced Harvick for the championship and Jones won at Darlington to make the playoffs.

That level of 2019 dominance was nearly impossible to replicate. And while Truex could have easily won a few more races and Busch tied for the fourth-most top-five finishes, 2020 felt like a big drop-off for everyone other than Hamlin.

More from Yahoo Sports: