2020 NASCAR team reviews: Hendrick Motorsports

With the 2020 NASCAR season officially over, it’s time to take a look back at how each team performed over the course of the season. Previous team reviews include JTG-Daugherty Racing, Front Row Motorsports, Roush Fenway Racing, Richard Childress Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports, Chip Ganassi Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske. We now finish our reviews with the team that finished the season with the title.

Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott

5 wins, 15 top 5s, 22 top 10s, 2020 Cup Series champion

Alex Bowman

1 win, six top 5s, 15 top 10s, sixth in the points standings

William Byron

1 win, 4 top 5s, 14 top 10s, 14th in the standings

Jimmie Johnson

5 top 5s, 10 top 10s, 18th in the standings

Chase Elliott led the Hendrick brigade in 2020. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Let’s start with one of the three most successful drivers in NASCAR history.

It was once again a rough go for Johnson and he ended his Cup Series career on a winless streak that dates back to June 2017 while he missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Do we need to think of Johnson’s time with Ally as his sponsor as the Johnny Unitas era with the Chargers? Johnson finished 10th and 14th in the standings in each of his last two seasons with longtime sponsor Lowe’s on his car but dropped to 18th in each of his two years with Lowe’s.

Johnson’s performance decline after he won the 2016 Cup Series title may be one of the starkest in modern NASCAR. Over 143 races following that title Johnson had three wins, 14 top-five finishes and 44 top-10 finishes. To put those stats in perspective, Johnson had three or more wins in a single season in 14 of his prior 15 full-time seasons and had 11 or more top fives in all 15 of those seasons. His top-10 rate of 31 percent across his final four seasons is also by far a career-low. His worst top-10 rate in any of his previous seasons was 44 percent.

The decline shouldn’t overshadow just how good Johnson was in his prime. And, if anything, it should show how special and remarkable that record-tying seventh title was in 2016.

Story continues

On to everyone else at Hendrick. Things get better from here, I promise. Though HMS did have a striking resemblance to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020 with one exceptional driver far ahead of his three teammates.

Byron won the first race of his career when he took the checkered flag in the regular-season finale. It was a fitting way for crew chief Chad Knaus to go out in his final season before becoming the team’s competition director.

Outside of the win, Byron’s season wasn’t any better than his sophomore season in 2019. He had one fewer top-five finish and one more top-10 while he led 93 fewer laps. That’s likely attributable in large part to the lack of qualifying in 2020. Byron had five poles in 2019.

Bowman posted the best regular season of his career in 2020 and locked himself into the playoffs early with a win at Auto Club Speedway in the third race of the season. If you feel like you’ve forgotten that win, don’t worry. Bowman’s victory felt like it came in a different world as it happened in March before NASCAR’s pandemic shutdown.

Bowman wasn’t great over the summer but had a very good finish to the season. He had nine top-10 finishes over the final 12 races of the season and didn’t finish lower than 16th in the playoffs.

Jimmie Johnson (R) congratulates Chase Elliott after his 2020 Cup Series title. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Elliott, meanwhile, posted five wins, continued his dominance at road courses and, most importantly, won at Phoenix to win the Cup Series title.

The 25-year-old has proven himself to be one of the most well-rounded drivers in NASCAR as he’s now posted wins at every type of track across the series, thanks to his victories at Martinsville and Phoenix over the last two races of the season.

While Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin were the winningest drivers in 2020, Elliott was far from an unworthy champion. He was third in wins and top fives and only Harvick had more top-10 finishes. And Elliott also led the second-most laps of anyone in the Cup Series. The season’s best driver doesn’t always win in a winner-take-all format like NASCAR’s, but Elliott was pretty close to the top all season long.

Grade: A

You can’t give the championship team a grade any lower than an A. Especially when it got a driver into the final four for the first time since 2016. But it’s also easy to see where there are areas of improvement at Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson missing the playoffs in his final season is a failure, plain and simple. And Bowman, Byron and Johnson combined for as many top-five finishes as Elliott did himself.

With Kyle Larson replacing Johnson at Hendrick in 2021, the team should get all four of its cars into the playoffs. That’s a minimum requirement next season.

More from Yahoo Sports: