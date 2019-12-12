2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added
The season, which includes 13 races, will head to Ohsweken Speedway on August 18th for the first dirt race in the series' history.
Sunset Speedway and Circuit ICAR also return to the schedule after being absent for the last few years.
“We believe the 2020 season will be one of the best we’ve seen for our fans and competitors,” said Gene Stefanyshyn, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief International Officer. “The NASCAR Pinty’s Series continues to grow as Canada’s national motorsport series; we’ve seen an increase in competition level over the years and NASCAR fans in Canada have truly embraced the series as their own.”
Date
Track
City
Sunday, May 17
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Bowmanville, Ont.
Saturday, June 6
Jukasa Motor Speedway
Hagersville, Ont.
Saturday, June 27
Autodrome Chaudière
Vallée-Jonction, Que.
Saturday, July 4
Sunset Speedway
Innisfil, Ont.
Friday, July 10
Exhibition Place
Toronto, Ont.
Saturday, July 25
Edmonton International Raceway
Wetaskiwin, Alb.
Wednesday, July 29
Wyant Group Raceway*
Saskatoon, Sask.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Circuit Trois-Rivières
Trois-Rivières, Que.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Ohsweken Speedway
Ohsweken, Ont.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Bowmanville, Ont.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Circuit ICAR
Mirabel, Que.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Jukasa Motor Speedway
Hagersville, Ont.