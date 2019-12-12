2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added

Nick DeGroot

The season, which includes 13 races, will head to Ohsweken Speedway  on August 18th for the first dirt race in the series' history.

Sunset Speedway and Circuit ICAR also return to the schedule after being absent for the last few years.

“We believe the 2020 season will be one of the best we’ve seen for our fans and competitors,” said Gene Stefanyshyn, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief International Officer. “The NASCAR Pinty’s Series continues to grow as Canada’s national motorsport series; we’ve seen an increase in competition level over the years and NASCAR fans in Canada have truly embraced the series as their own.”

Date

Track

City

Sunday, May 17

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Bowmanville, Ont.

Saturday, June 6

Jukasa Motor Speedway

Hagersville, Ont.

Saturday, June 27

Autodrome Chaudière

Vallée-Jonction, Que.

Saturday, July 4

Sunset Speedway

Innisfil, Ont.

Friday, July 10

Exhibition Place

Toronto, Ont.

Saturday, July 25

Edmonton International Raceway

Wetaskiwin, Alb.

Wednesday, July 29

Wyant Group Raceway*

Saskatoon, Sask.

Wednesday, July 29

Wyant Group Raceway*

Saskatoon, Sask.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Circuit Trois-Rivières

Trois-Rivières, Que.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken, Ont.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Bowmanville, Ont.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Circuit ICAR

Mirabel, Que.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Jukasa Motor Speedway

Hagersville, Ont.

