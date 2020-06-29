2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results

Charles Bradley
Motorsport

The 350-mile race was the second leg of the Cup Series double-header at Pocono.

Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver Hamlin executed a long-haul fuel strategy plan in the final stage that meant he spent less time in pit road, as Stewart-Haas Ford’s Harvick got stuck in traffic in the crucial final run. Erik Jones made a late surge to finish third, while Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.

Kurt Busch won Stage 1, after a fierce duel with Ryan Blaney was disrupted by Jimmie Johnson, who was battling to ensure he’d get his lap back at the stage break on a strategy gamble. Blaney suffered a big slide, and was forced to settle for second.

Brad Keselowski won Stage 2, ahead of Almirola, in a two-lap shootout after a series of late yellows. The last of these for for Chris Buescher spinning and almost taking out Bubba Wallace.

The shock news from this stage was Kyle Busch crashing out with nine laps to go, wrecking on the exit of Turn 2 after contact from Blaney as they were racing hard for position and came up to lap Garrett Smithley. Following the incident, Busch declined to discuss it with reporters as his view would “come across in a bad way”.

The race was delayed by weather, as lightning in the vicinity sent the cars to pit road after a handful of laps. After a further delay for rain showers, the race restarted and ran for its full duration into the evening, despite fears that it might have to end early due to a lack of daylight.

Big wrecks for Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell took them out of the race in Stage 1 and 2 respectively.

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 Sunday Race Results

1

11

United States
United States

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

140

 

49

2

4

United States
United States

Kevin Harvick

Ford

140

3.068

11

3

20

United States
United States

Erik Jones

Toyota

140

16.756

 

4

9

United States
United States

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

140

23.298

 

5

10

United States
United States

Aric Almirola

Ford

140

25.305

4

6

21

United States
United States

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

140

25.656

 

7

24

United States
United States

William Byron

Chevrolet

140

27.621

 

8

14

United States
United States

Clint Bowyer

Ford

140

28.385

 

9

88

United States
United States

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

140

28.388

 

10

19

United States
United States

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

140

28.499

5

11

2

United States
United States

Brad Keselowski

Ford

140

29.551

13

12

42

United States
United States

Matt Kenseth

Chevrolet

140

32.658

 

13

1

United States
United States

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

140

34.658

35

14

3

United States
United States

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

140

45.599

 

15

47

United States
United States

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

140

47.996

 

16

48

United States
United States

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

140

50.622

 

17

41

United States
United States

Cole Custer

Ford

140

53.460

 

18

6

United States
United States

Ryan Newman

Ford

139

1 lap

 

19

38

United States
United States

John Hunter Nemechek

Ford

139

1 lap

 

20

43

United States
United States

Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

139

1 lap

 

21

32

United States
United States

Corey Lajoie

Ford

139

1 lap

 

22

12

United States
United States

Ryan Blaney

Ford

139

1 lap

21

23

13

United States
United States

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

139

1 lap

 

24

22

United States
United States

Joey Logano

Ford

139

1 lap

 

25

37

United States
United States

Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

139

1 lap

1

26

96

Mexico
Mexico

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

139

1 lap

 

27

15

United States
United States

Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

138

2 laps

 

28

27

United States
United States

J.J. Yeley

Ford

138

2 laps

 

29

66

United States
United States

Timmy Hill

Toyota

137

3 laps

 

30

77

Australia
Australia

James Davison

Chevrolet

136

4 laps

 

31

00

United States
United States

Quin Houff

Chevrolet

136

4 laps

 

32

53

United States
United States

Garrett Smithley

Chevrolet

136

4 laps

 

33

51

United States
United States

Joey Gase

Ford

136

4 laps

 

34

7

United States
United States

Josh Bilicki

Chevrolet

136

4 laps

 

35

8

United States
United States

Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

135

5 laps

 

36

17

United States
United States

Chris Buescher

Ford

135

5 laps

 

37

78

United States
United States

B.J. McLeod

Chevrolet

133

7 laps

 

38

18

United States
United States

Kyle Busch

Toyota

74

66 laps

2

39

95

United States
United States

Christopher Bell

Toyota

39

101 laps

 

40

34

United States
United States

Michael McDowell

Ford

15

125 laps

 

