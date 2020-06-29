2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results
The 350-mile race was the second leg of the Cup Series double-header at Pocono.
Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver Hamlin executed a long-haul fuel strategy plan in the final stage that meant he spent less time in pit road, as Stewart-Haas Ford’s Harvick got stuck in traffic in the crucial final run. Erik Jones made a late surge to finish third, while Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.
Kurt Busch won Stage 1, after a fierce duel with Ryan Blaney was disrupted by Jimmie Johnson, who was battling to ensure he’d get his lap back at the stage break on a strategy gamble. Blaney suffered a big slide, and was forced to settle for second.
Brad Keselowski won Stage 2, ahead of Almirola, in a two-lap shootout after a series of late yellows. The last of these for for Chris Buescher spinning and almost taking out Bubba Wallace.
The shock news from this stage was Kyle Busch crashing out with nine laps to go, wrecking on the exit of Turn 2 after contact from Blaney as they were racing hard for position and came up to lap Garrett Smithley. Following the incident, Busch declined to discuss it with reporters as his view would “come across in a bad way”.
The race was delayed by weather, as lightning in the vicinity sent the cars to pit road after a handful of laps. After a further delay for rain showers, the race restarted and ran for its full duration into the evening, despite fears that it might have to end early due to a lack of daylight.
Big wrecks for Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell took them out of the race in Stage 1 and 2 respectively.
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 Sunday Race Results
1
11
Toyota
140
49
2
4
Ford
140
3.068
11
3
20
Toyota
140
16.756
4
9
Chevrolet
140
23.298
5
10
Ford
140
25.305
4
6
21
Ford
140
25.656
7
24
Chevrolet
140
27.621
8
14
Ford
140
28.385
9
88
Chevrolet
140
28.388
10
19
Toyota
140
28.499
5
11
2
Ford
140
29.551
13
12
42
Chevrolet
140
32.658
13
1
Chevrolet
140
34.658
35
14
3
Chevrolet
140
45.599
15
47
Chevrolet
140
47.996
16
48
Chevrolet
140
50.622
17
41
Ford
140
53.460
18
6
Ford
139
1 lap
19
38
Ford
139
1 lap
20
43
Chevrolet
139
1 lap
21
32
Ford
139
1 lap
22
12
Ford
139
1 lap
21
23
13
Chevrolet
139
1 lap
24
22
Ford
139
1 lap
25
37
Chevrolet
139
1 lap
1
26
96
Toyota
139
1 lap
27
15
Chevrolet
138
2 laps
28
27
Ford
138
2 laps
29
66
Toyota
137
3 laps
30
77
Chevrolet
136
4 laps
31
00
Chevrolet
136
4 laps
32
53
Chevrolet
136
4 laps
33
51
Ford
136
4 laps
34
7
Chevrolet
136
4 laps
35
8
Chevrolet
135
5 laps
36
17
Ford
135
5 laps
37
78
Chevrolet
133
7 laps
38
18
Toyota
74
66 laps
2
39
95
Toyota
39
101 laps
40
34
Ford
15
125 laps