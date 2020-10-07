2020 MVP stock watch: Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen vault Patrick Mahomes, narrow gap with Russell Wilson

2020 MVP stock watch: Rodgers, Allen vault Mahomes, narrow gap with Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It took just four games for the MVP discussion to become a four-quarterback race. There’s simply too much of a gap between those four and everyone else to try and include any name other than the ones listed below. The stats of all four, as well as their team’s respective 4-0 records, are all off the charts thus far.

Off the radar:

-- Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

Murray showed he’s still working through some of the growing pains that all young quarterbacks go through. Arizona’s ugly losses to Detroit and Carolina over the last two weeks has removed him from the conversation for now.

-- Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

This one is pretty simple. Despite Prescott’s ridiculous numbers through four games, you can’t be in the MVP conversation with a 1-3 record. Dallas would be winless if not for a gift from the Falcons special teams. The Cowboys appear to have a defense that would be impossible for any quarterback to overcome.

Name to monitor:

-- Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Jackson's numbers have been very modest compared to his production from a year ago. He's only passed for 250 yards in one game this season. His rushing numbers are also down with just one game over 55 yards on the ground. Still, he's the reigning MVP and the Ravens are 3-1, so it's best not to disregard him completely just yet in this discussion.

4. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Mahomes, while still having a tremendous season so far, has been fairly pedestrian by his standards. The Chargers and Patriots kept him in check for the most part. His lone monster game so far was a Week 3 drubbing of the Baltimore Ravens. His 12 total touchdowns are the fewest among the four players on this list. So are his 1,134 passing yards. The gap between Mahomes and the top three is small enough that his spot on this list could change on a week-to-week basis. Kansas City owning the fifth-best defense in terms of DVOA also hurts Mahomes’ case here for now.

3. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

The margin between the top three is razor thin. It’s understandable why some are still wary of buying into the hype on Allen. His first two seasons were so drastically up-and-down that a turn for the worse feels inevitable for the Bills signal caller. But what if this is who Allen is now? What if he is one his way to becoming one of the league’s most prolific passers? The acquisition of Stefon Diggs has done wonders for Buffalo’s passing game, no doubt, but Allen deserves a ton of credit for the Bills scorching start.

His 15 total touchdowns put him just one back of Russell Wilson, and he leads the MVP race in passing yards. What’s keeping Allen below the top two are his four turnovers (one interception and three fumbles).

2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

If you have Rodgers as your leader in the clubhouse for MVP right now, I wouldn’t have much of an argument for you. Rodgers has been nearly flawless thus far, leading the Packers to a 4-0 start while orchestrating the league’s top-scoring offense thus far.

Rodgers has thrown for 1,214 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he’s yet to turn the ball over. He’s also been operating without Davante Adams for two games and Allen Lazard for one. Rodgers is turning in a “how do you like me now?” type season and showing that the talk of his demise was premature. He’s thriving in his second season in Matt LaFleur’s offense and has Packers fans wondering why their team traded up to take Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

Wilson had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 and still put up 360 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw a costly interception, bringing his total to two on the season. His first pick bounced off the hands of Greg Olsen, and he had a touchdown wiped up by DK Metcalf’s goal-line fumble against the Cowboys, but every QB on this list will have instances like that to point to by season’s end.

Wilson still leads the NFL in touchdown passes (16), completion percentage (75.2), yards per attempt (9.4) and passer rating (136.7). His 16 passing scores are tied for the NFL record through four games. It’s important to note once again that ties will likely be broken in Wilson’s favor this season given the awareness that he’s never even received a single vote for the MVP award in his career.