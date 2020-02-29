Here is the 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

Mountain West Tournament bracket

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 4

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 5 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 6

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the 2020 Mountain West regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

