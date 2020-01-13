2020 mock draft sends Bears help on offense in second round

Bears fans suffered through the magic that was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Sunday's AFC divisional round, a game Kansas City won, 51-31, over the Houston Texans.

Naturally, Sunday's playoff games have Bears fans looking toward the future, and there's no better way to at least generate a little bit of excitement for the offseason than through a mock draft.

The Draft Network's Ben Solak recently published a two-round mock draft, and if his prediction turns into reality, the Bears will end up with two players who could immediately help on offense.

Neither is a quarterback, by the way.

At pick No. 43, Solak sends the Bears Washington tight end Hunter Bryant, who's quickly becoming the consensus top tight end in class.

Bryant is the most NFL-ready as a pass-catcher and would add the kind of explosive element at tight end that the Bears have been missing for years. Trey Burton was supposed to be that guy the last two seasons, but at this point, he's been a huge flop.

It's worth noting that Bryant is the first tight end selected in Solak's mock draft. With no first-round tight ends likely in 2020, the Bears may end up with their pick of the litter at No. 43, assuming that's the direction they choose to go. They could be strategic too, of course. If no tight ends have been selected by the 43rd pick, there's a good chance they'll still end up with one of the top two players at the position at pick 50.

As for that 50th pick, in this mock draft the Bears end up with TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang.

Graded as a likely NFL starter, this selection will excite the part of the fanbase that believes Chicago needs an upgrade at tackle. But with Charles Leno, Jr. and Bobby Massie at least being competent NFL starters, there will be a bigger need at guard barring a move in free agency.

It's also fair to suggest that the player picked 51st in this mock, Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, might be the better option for the Bears at 50. Chicago's cornerback situation is murky at best with veteran Prince Amukamara likely on the salary-cap chopping block this offseason. The Bears don't have the kind of cap room to make a big splash in free agency to replace Amukamara, so it's likely Pace will target the position early in the 2020 draft.

