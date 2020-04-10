2020 Mock Draft: Bears trade up in 2nd round for offensive lineman

The 2020 NFL draft is less than two weeks away, and while the event will look much different than years past because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the required shift to a virtual experience, a new class of Chicago Bears will join the roster and fight for a significant role this season.

General manager Ryan Pace has a chance to add two big-time contributors this year. Armed with a pair of second-round selections, the expectation is that the Bears will come away with two potential starters at picks 43 and 50 overall. But what if they don't keep those selections? What if Pace moves down (or even up) the board?

In the latest mock draft from The Draft Network, Pace stands pat at No. 43 but moves up the board two spots to No. 48 to secure a plug-and-play starter.

No. 43: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah Chicago's defense got a big upgrade by signing Robert Quinn. Jaylon Johnson can step into the spot of Prince Amukamara and strengthen the depth at outside cornerback. No. 48: Jonah Jackson, iOL, Ohio State TRADE! The Bears trade picks 50, 163 & 200 The Bears jump Pittsburgh to ensure they land the best available guard.

This wouldn't be the worst outcome for a Bears team that certainly has needs at cornerback and guard. But the wiser strategy would be to use the 43rd pick on Jackson and take the best available cornerback who slips to No. 50. Alabama's Trevon Diggs, for example, comes off the board at No. 50 (to the 49ers) in this mock draft scenario. Chicago would be better off keeping picks 163 and 200 and settling for Diggs; there's a worthy debate to be had that he's actually a better prospect than Johnson anyway.

The 2020 NFL draft is extremely deep and is ripe for Pace to move back instead of up. The Bears currently don't have picks in the third and fourth rounds; sliding back a few spots in Round 2 to add a third-rounder would offer a greater chance at rounding out a roster that has most of its starters in place already sans cornerback and safety. Both of those positions can be addressed on Day 2.

2020 Mock Draft: Bears trade up in 2nd round for offensive lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago