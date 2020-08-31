2020 MLB trade deadline live: Latest rumors, news and completed deals

The 2020 MLB trade deadline is here.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET to add players for a postseason run or get rid of players to accumulate future assets such as prospects.

We've already seen a couple trades go down over the last few days, including the Boston Red Sox sending Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres for two prospects Sunday. The Red Sox have a few other players -- including catcher Christian Vazquez, outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and reliever Matt Barnes -- who could have value on the trade market.

The Sox sit at the bottom of the American League East with a 12-22 record, so it makes total sense to cash in on the team's veterans and acquire prospects to bolster a farm system that lacks depth and high-end talent.

Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news and completed deals leading up to the deadline. This page will be updated throughout the day as information becomes available.

11:40 a.m. ET: The Padres and Indians have a deal, higlighted by Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger heading to San Diego.

10:45 a.m. ET: Keep an eye on Jonathan Villar today.

10 a.m. ET: Here are some reports to get the blog started. It could be a hectic day across the majors.

Will the struggling Minnesota Twins made a deal?

Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted a few updates on Milwauke Brewers reliever Josh Hader.

Jackie Bradley Jr. would be a strong defensive upgrade to a playoff contender's outfield.

