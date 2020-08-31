2020 MLB trade deadline live: Latest rumors, news and completed deals

The 2020 MLB trade deadline is here.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET to add players for a postseason run or get rid of players to accumulate future assets such as prospects.

We've already seen a couple trades go down over the last few days, including the Boston Red Sox sending Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres for two prospects Sunday. The Red Sox have a few other players -- including catcher Christian Vazquez, outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and reliever Matt Barnes -- who could have value on the trade market.

The Sox sit at the bottom of the American League East with a 12-22 record, so it makes total sense to cash in on the team's veterans and acquire prospects to bolster a farm system that lacks depth and high-end talent.

Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news and completed deals leading up to the deadline. This page will be updated throughout the day as information becomes available.

11:40 a.m. ET: The Padres and Indians have a deal, higlighted by Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger heading to San Diego.

Source: Deal is Clevinger, Greg Allen and PTBN to Padres; Quantrill, Arias, Cantillo, Hedges, Naylor and Miller to Indians. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2020

10:45 a.m. ET: Keep an eye on Jonathan Villar today.

Blue Jays talking to Marlins about Jonathan Villar, sources tell The Athletic. Unclear where discussions stand. Angels' Andrelton Simmons not currently an option for Jays. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2020

Jonathan Villar is definitely out there. Jays on him moreso than Andrelton Simmons now as @Ken_Rosenthal said — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

10 a.m. ET: Here are some reports to get the blog started. It could be a hectic day across the majors.

Will the struggling Minnesota Twins made a deal?

Source: The #Twins are working aggressively to trade for a starter today. Dylan Bundy and Lance Lynn are among the options they have considered. Minnesota has lost five straight and dropped to third place in the AL Central. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2020

Twins like their rotation of Maeda, Berrios, Odorizzi, Hill, Pineda and Dobnak so aren't desperate for a starter. While they checked in on Hader and like him, there's nothing serious happening there yet. General consensus is: Brewers would need to be bowled over to move JH. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted a few updates on Milwauke Brewers reliever Josh Hader.

Brewers are receiving inquiries on Josh Hader but are said making "no outbound calls" on the reliever they consider the best in the game. Characteristically they are willing to listen as they have been on everyone (not Yelich, but everyone else). Would take a haul to get Hader. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 30, 2020

Yankees have talked to Brewers about Hader but no belief there's any traction at all there yet. Yanks have checked in on Clevinger, too, but no belief anything's close there either. There's still tomorrow but there appears to be big gaps in talks for those two, at least. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

Jackie Bradley Jr. would be a strong defensive upgrade to a playoff contender's outfield.

Indians, Giants among teams believed to have interest in Jackie Bradley Jr. - but ultimately, Red Sox may hold onto him — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 30, 2020

