The Giants and A's don't have to go to the East Coast this season, but that doesn't mean they won't be spending a lot of time on planes.

Daren Willman, the director of research and development for MLB, calculated the miles each team will travel during the 60-game season, and both Bay Area teams are in the top 10.

Breaking down every @mlb teams updated 2020 travel schedule... Pretty cool looking at the divisional separation of the schedule this way. pic.twitter.com/ht2Bg3qBnj — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 6, 2020

And here's a quick breakdown of teams mileage breakdown... pic.twitter.com/jO3jQh1Co8 — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 6, 2020

The Giants, who open the 2020 season with a trip to Los Angeles, come in at No. 10 with 10,275 expected miles of travel.

The A's have things a little rougher. Oakland is No. 4 with 11,363 expected miles of travel.

While the Giants and A's don't have to face any AL or NL Central teams, they still have to travel to the Central Time Zone for series against the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

Luckily for the Giants, they only make one trip to the Lone Star State. After finishing a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants will travel to Houston. They will return home after that series to take on the A's.

[RELATED: When Giants, A's play each other]

Manager Bob Melvin and his squad will make two trips to Seattle, two trips to Arlington and a return trip from Houston.

Speaking of the two Texas teams, they will both log the most miles of any teams in baseball. The Rangers will travel 14,706 miles, while the Astros will travel 13,954 miles.

2020 MLB schedule: Giants, A's among top 10 in travel miles in season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area