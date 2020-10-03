2020 MLB playoffs: A's-Astros ALDS Game 1 time, TV channel announced

A's to play another day game in ALDS opener vs. Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

MLB announced the start time in Game 1 of the AL Division Series between the A's and the Houston Astros on Monday, and Oakland players likely won't be thrilled.

First pitch between the two AL West rivals is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. PT.

The game will be played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, a neutral site set forth by MLB protocols to have games be played in the playoff “bubble.”

The early start times might seem fine, but all three AL Wild Card games between the A's and Chicago White Sox were 12 p.m. PT starts. Members of the A's weren't happy about it.

A's manager Bob Melvin admitted he wasn't a fan and said he was a bit cranky on the first day of the best-of-three series. Outfielder Ramón Laureano and reliever Jake Diekman echoed the sentiments, but with more strong language.

Diekman called the start times "horse s--t," so MLB's latest announcement might draw the same reaction knowing it could be the same start times throughout the series.

The rest of the game times for the series have not yet been announced. The A's will serve as the home time in Game 1, Game 2 and Game 5, if it is necessary.

Game 1

When: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:07 p.m. ET/1:07 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch TBS

Game 2

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6 -- Time TBD

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch TBS

Game 3

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7 -- Time TBD

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch TBS

Game 4 (If necessary)

When: Thursday, Oct. 8 -- Time TBD

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch TBS

Game 5 (If necessary)

When: Friday, Oct. 9 -- Time TBD

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch TBS