2020 MLB Draft results: Red Sox select infielder Nick Yorke in first round

The Boston Red Sox decided to improve their infield depth in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

The Sox entered Wednesday night's Round 1 with the No. 17 pick, and they selected high school infielder Nick Yorke out of Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif.

Yorke is listed at 6 feet and 200 pounds. He bats and throws right-handed. The 18-year-old prospect's most likely position is second base. He has committed to playing college baseball for the University of Arizona.

Just to wipe out any conspiracy theories about the selection of Nick Yorke: One Red Sox evaluator says that the team does expect to sign him, sees him as potentially a 'special offensive player' — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 11, 2020

Here's a portion of MLB.com's scouting report on Yorke:

Scouts believe Yorke has a real chance to swing the bat, with perhaps even plus hit potential from the right side of the plate. He's a natural hitter with a pure swing and an advanced approach at the plate and there's enough power potential in there to believe he could eventually be a run-producing type of player.

Many experts predicted the Red Sox would draft a pitcher or an outfielder in the first round, but clearly Yorke's talent and potential impressed Boston enough for him to be selected higher than expected.

The 2020 MLB Draft resumes Thursday night with rounds two through five. The Red Sox do not have a second-round pick.

